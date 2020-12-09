4 tips for serving a sanitary buffet

A buffet-style meal is a practical alternative to a sit-down dinner. However, there are several precautions you need to take to ensure your guests remain safe. Here are a few basic tips to follow.

1. Plan your menu carefully

Before you decide what you want to serve, ask your guests if they have any allergies or dietary restrictions. Omit or substitute ingredients as needed. For example, you can use chia seeds instead of eggs and swap cow’s milk for a plant-based alternative.

2. Keep your prep space clean



Thoroughly wash your hands before and after you handle food. You should also use hot, soapy water to clean utensils and cooking surfaces between recipes and after preparing raw meat. If you need to cough or sneeze, turn away from the food and cover your face.

3. Regulate food temperature

Meat needs to be properly cooked to prevent food poisoning caused by salmonella or E. coli. Additionally, certain foods such as oysters must be kept cool at all times. Use bowls of ice and warming trays to control the temperature of each dish.

4. Encourage safe self-serving

Put a bottle of alcohol-based hand sanitizer at each end of the table to ensure everyone washes their hands before helping themselves to the buffet. You should also urge guests to wear a face mask while they serve their meal to avoid contaminating the food.

Finally, avoid leaving food out for more than a few hours.