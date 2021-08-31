Home
4 tips for successful fundraising campaigns
Does your child need to raise money for a class trip or school activity? If so, here are a few tips to ensure their fundraising campaign pays off.
1. Be clear about the purpose. If your child explains what they’re raising money for (an educational outing, a playground renovation, etc.), people are more likely to care about the cause and donate.
2. Talk to friends and family. Relatives are often a great source of support during a fundraising campaign. Encourage your child to ask their grandparents, aunts, and uncles to contribute. Friendly neighbors are another good option.
3. Get people excited about it. If your child is selling recipes in a jar, make sure they tell anyone who likes to cook. Similarly, if they’re having a flower bud fundraiser, they should target people who are avid gardeners.
4. Use a variety of tactics. If possible, take your child to visit people who live nearby and encourage them to call those who live further away. If it’s a web-based fundraising campaign, they can send a link to it by email and mention it on social media.
To help your child throughout the campaign, remember to point out opportunities to mention it to the people around them.
Retirement community living: how to create a budget
Have you recently moved into a seniors’ residence, or do you plan to make the transition in the near future? If so, creating a budget will help you avoid unpleasant surprises, enable you to treat yourself on occasion, and ensure financial security during this chapter of your life. Here’s how to do it.
Identify your sources of income
To determine how much money you’ll have available each month, add up your various sources of income. These may include:
• Social Security benefits
• A defined benefit pension plan
• An employer-sponsored retirement plan such as a 401(k)
• An individual retirement account (IRA)
• Veterans benefits
Calculate your monthly expenses
Start with the price of housing at your seniors’ residence, which may include the costs for heating, electricity, and meals. The amount might also cover expenses for nursing care, television, leisure activities, and more. Additionally, list any monthly expenses that aren’t included in your rent like laundry services, parking, and haircuts.
Give yourself some leeway
Once you’ve determined how much money you’ll have left each month after paying for your various expenses, remember to set your remaining income aside in a savings account. This way, if your rent increases or you have an unexpected expense (car repair, new medication, etc.), you can cover the cost without experiencing financial hardship.
If you’re having trouble creating a budget, don’t hesitate to speak with a financial adviser or ask a staff member at your residence for help.
Should you punish your child for something that happened at school?
If your child misbehaves at school, you may be wondering how to address the issue. Here’s some advice to keep in mind if your son or daughter gets into trouble during the school day.
Once you’ve been informed about the incident, it’s important to discuss the matter with your child. Keep in mind, however, that they’ve likely already received some form of punishment from their teacher or principal. Therefore, further disciplining your child at home might not be the best solution. If they’ve suffered the consequences for their actions, it’s probably best to move on.
However, there are steps you can take to help prevent a repeat of the incident. Start by inviting your child to explain what happened. Once you’ve heard their side of the story, explain the perspective of the adult who caught them misbehaving. Finally, discuss with your child ways they can respond more appropriately if the situation arises again.
In short, the goal should be to get your child to reflect on their actions and encourage them to make better decisions in the future.
When should you hire a tutor?
Children with learning disabilities aren’t the only ones who can benefit from working with a tutor. Here are some situations in which you may want to hire someone to help your child.
• You’ve forgotten the material. It’s likely that your school days are long behind you. A tutor, however, will be up to speed on the concepts that your child is learning. Plus, they can provide additional exercises and use current teaching methods to help your child grasp the material.
• You don’t have enough time. If you struggle to find the time in your schedule to help your child with their homework, a tutor can fill the gaps. While the tutor works with your child, you can take care of other tasks like cooking dinner.
• Your child is struggling. Is there a specific math or writing concept that your child is having a hard time grasping? If so, a tutor can give your child the extra time they need to wrap their head around it. What’s more, a tutor may approach the topic in a way that makes more sense to your child.
A tutor can be an invaluable partner in your child’s learning. If you’re looking to hire someone, ask your child’s teacher or principal to offer recommendations.
A different kind of hygiene
During the first month of the pandemic lockdown, spam messages increased more than 20-fold. Scammers like to leverage a hot topic to spread misinformation and lure in a vulnerable audience through email, social media, and messaging applications, said the National Cyber Security Alliance.
Cybercrime continued to rise dramatically throughout 2020 and into this year, and the Alliance in turn has advised people to be aware of their “cybersecurity hygiene.”
That includes the following tips for observing good cybersecurity hygiene:
* Use a password manager and strong passphrases.
* Enable two-factor authentication on all accounts that support it. Two-factor authentication, or multi-factor authentication, includes a code sent via text or email in addition to your password.
* Use the 3-2-1 rule to back up and protect your sensitive data and personal identifiable information: Have 3 copies of your data on two different media, with one copy stored off-site.
* Be aware of possible phishing emails, texts, and phone calls. These are fake messages that copy the look of the purported sender.
* Pay attention to your security settings on your device and at the user level. For example, said the Alliance, free public Wi-Fi can be spoofed easily. Instead, they recommend using a hotspot or VPN (a virtual private network, which creates a private network from a public internet connection).
Rejoice 1980s, your style is the new cool
The soccer rocker. The hockey player. The neck warmer. The man do, can do. The zombie do. Tennessee top hat. The Missouri compromise.
The mullet is back.
Zoom meeting in the front, party in the back.
You might be thinking of Patrick Swayze in some 80s or 90s movie, but the mullet is really old. In the second century AD, the Greek god Apollo was sculpted with one.
Its modern birth was in the 1970s with David Bowie, Keith Richards, Rod Stewart, and other rock stars. By the 1980s, it was everywhere (think Billy Ray Cyrus), showing up in music videos, TV shows, movies (Chuck Norris!) hockey games, and Superman (1993).
It never really died. But it has been condemned, and not just by radio DJs and Jerry Springer viewers. Iran deemed it un-Islamic in 2010. North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-Un, on the cutting edge of fashion as always, also banned it as decadent — as opposed to his preference of desperate.
But why the return? The BBC blames COVID-19 for making people hibernate and thus letting their hair go. But celebrities everywhere are making the mullet statement with new short/long cuts.
While you will see some extreme mullets of earlier years with very short fronts and very long backs, many of today’s mullets are mistaken for shags.
According to Flare, a shag is more uneven all over the head, whereas the mullet is distinctly shorter in the front. A longer mullet actually can be grown out to be a shag.
4 online resources to help your child learn
Are you looking for educational websites that will allow your child to have fun while they learn? Here are four options that offer games, fun facts, quizzes, and more.
1. Funbrain
Geared toward kids aged four to 14, this website offers hundreds of games, books, and videos to help students develop their math, reading, and problem-solving skills. Visit funbrain.com.
2. #MetKids
This website features an interactive map that allows children to explore New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Arts. In addition to learning fun facts about art, they can watch behind-the-scenes videos and use a time machine to discover ancient artworks. Visit metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids.
3. National Geographic Kids
Based on the popular children’s magazine, this website is a haven for curious kids who want to learn more about animals, history, science, and space. It also features fun games, quizzes, and more. Visit kids.nationalgeographic.com.
4. Buzzmath
Kids can travel through time to meet famous mathematicians and complete missions to save Buzzcity. With thousands of activities based on math curriculums for grades 1 through 8, this is a great resource for students and teachers alike. Visit buzzmath.com.
If you want to provide your child with more educational websites to explore, ask their teacher for suggestions.
