4 tips for successful fundraising campaigns

Does your child need to raise money for a class trip or school activity? If so, here are a few tips to ensure their fundraising campaign pays off.

1. Be clear about the purpose. If your child explains what they’re raising money for (an educational outing, a playground renovation, etc.), people are more likely to care about the cause and donate.

2. Talk to friends and family. Relatives are often a great source of support during a fundraising campaign. Encourage your child to ask their grandparents, aunts, and uncles to contribute. Friendly neighbors are another good option.

3. Get people excited about it. If your child is selling recipes in a jar, make sure they tell anyone who likes to cook. Similarly, if they’re having a flower bud fundraiser, they should target people who are avid gardeners.

4. Use a variety of tactics. If possible, take your child to visit people who live nearby and encourage them to call those who live further away. If it’s a web-based fundraising campaign, they can send a link to it by email and mention it on social media.

To help your child throughout the campaign, remember to point out opportunities to mention it to the people around them.