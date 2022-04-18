4 tips for sustainable eating

Do you want to adopt eco-friendly eating habits? If so, here are four tips to help you make the transition.

1. Diversify your proteins

Don’t make meat your main source of protein. Instead, eat a varied diet that includes tofu, tempeh, legumes, seeds, and nuts.

2. Buy organic

Purchase vegetables, fruits, eggs, milk, and meat that are produced without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, growth hormones, and fertilizers. In addition, organic products don’t contain dyes or additives.

3. Look for the fair-trade logo

Avoid supporting food producers that violate their employees’ rights. Instead, purchase products that are harvested responsibly by looking for foods marked with the fair-trade logo.

4. Limit your waste

Food waste has a negative impact on the environment and the economy. Therefore, try to plan your meals based on what you already have at home and only buy what you need. There are also apps you can use to help you keep track and reduce your food waste.

The next time you visit your local grocery store, keep these tips in mind.