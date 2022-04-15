4 tips for sustainable gardening

The produce sold in grocery stores often travels hundreds or even thousands of miles before ending up on your plate. Do you want to grow your own fruits and vegetables? If so, here are four tips for gardening sustainably.

Choose the right place

Do your research to find the best location to plant your garden. Take into account the soil type and amount of sunlight the area receives to ensure your plants grow well and won’t require much maintenance.

Feed the soil

Feeding your soil with compost is the best way to grow healthy plants. Doing so will allow you to avoid concentrated fertilizers that could make your crops more vulnerable to disease or pollute the water table if incorrectly applied.

Save water

Avoid planting vegetables that require a lot of water. Instead, choose varieties that can easily adapt to the average amount of rainfall in your area. You should also set up a rainwater collection bin. Remember to water generously but not every day. This will promote root oxygenation and allow your plants to draw water from deep within the soil.

Embrace imperfection

Gardens are living things. Therefore, you must accept that yours won’t look perfect. Inevitably, insects will nibble on your plants. Just remember that birds will feed on the bugs, and pollinators will visit your flowers. Simply sit back and watch nature in action.

For more tips, visit your local garden center.