4 tips for talking to your parents about moving to a retirement home

Talking to your parents about moving into a retirement home can be challenging. However, if you’re worried about their safety and well-being, or their ability to take care of their home, it may be time to bring up the subject. Here are four ways to facilitate the conversation.

1. Broach the subject slowly

In many cases, it can take months or even years for someone to decide to leave their home. Start talking to your parents about moving to a retirement community long before there’s a need.

2. Tell them what they can look forward to

Many modern retirement facilities have amenities that would make your parents’ lives easier, from professionally prepared meals and laundry services to 24-hour security and on-site medical care. Some even have amenities like swimming pools, bowling alleys and movie theaters.

Talk to them about the many social benefits as well. Older people are often lonely in their own homes, but retirement communities are full of people to talk to and activities to keep them busy.

3. Express your concerns — and listen to theirs

If you’re worried about your parent falling down the stairs or not being able to feed themselves adequately, tell them. Likewise, if they have objections or worries about moving to a retirement home, listen to them. Work together to find a solution that will make everyone comfortable.

4. Visit with them

Go with your parents to visit the residences that match their location and budgetary requirements. Consider visiting during an open house, which will give them a sense of the kind of activities and amenities they can expect to enjoy.

If your parents refuse to move out of their home, but you’re worried about their health and well-being, there are home-care agencies that can help. These services provide seniors with customized care in the comfort of their own home.