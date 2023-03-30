4 tips for tidying your home

Have you carefully sorted your belongings down to the essentials, but your home is still a mess? Don’t worry! Here are a few tips to help you tidy up.

1. Take advantage of space. Go around your home and look for unused spaces underneath staircases and beds, over cupboards, and behind doors. Make the most of this space with hooks, shelves, and storage bins.

2. Store seasonal items. For instance, put your camping gear and Christmas decorations in marked bins or bags and store them in your basement or shed. Make sure these items are easily accessible when you need them.

3. Keep frequently used items at hand. It doesn’t make sense to stow away items you use several times a day or week. Instead, place them within easy reach or on attractive displays. Keep rarely used products out of sight un¬less they’re particularly decorative.

4. Invest in multifunctional furniture. Convertible furniture, multi-purpose shelving, and storage benches or ottomans are perfect for stowing away things in style. Visit your local stores to explore your options.

Consult a specialist in your area for personalized advice on organizing your home.