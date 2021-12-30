4 tips for working from home with kids

Juggling working from home with parenting young children comes with many challenges. Here are four tips to help you balance your work and personal life while remaining as productive as possible.

1. Adjust your work schedule

You may need to switch up your work schedule to accommodate taking care of your kids. If this is the case, communicate your needs to your boss and come prepared with a clear plan. Many employers are understanding and more than willing to work something out.

2. Establish a routine

Kids like knowing what lies ahead. Write out a daily schedule and pin it to the wall or refrigerator so they can refer to it and know what to expect through¬out the day. This will help keep them on track, especially if they’re attending virtual classes.

3. Set specific working hours

Sit down with your kids and set boundaries for the workday. For example, explain that when the door to your office is closed, they have to knock before they come in. This will help minimize interruptions and ensure you get your work done.

4. Take breaks

It’s important to take regular breaks throughout the day, especially when working from home with kids. In fact, it can boost your productivity and help prevent burnout. For example, you could work for 30 or 50 minutes and then take a 10-minute break to spend time with your kids.

Lastly, be kind to yourself and know that everything doesn’t always go as planned, and that’s all right.