4 tips to broaden your child’s palate

If your child’s a picky eater, getting them to try new dishes can be a challenge. Here are four things you can do to gradually increase the number of foods they’ll eat.

1. Serve new foods on a regular basis

It may take several attempts before your child gets used to a new taste or texture. If they don’t enjoy a particular food you serve, incorporate the ingredient into another recipe or cook it a different way next time.

2. Don’t use food as a reward or punishment



Threatening to withhold dessert unless your child eats a particular vegetable, for example, can pit one food against another and reinforce their preference for the high-fat, high-sugar option.

3. Be patient and a role model

Pressuring your child to try new foods can actually make them more resistant to eating. If your child pushes their plate away, just leave it in front of them. They may be inclined to try a new dish if they see you enjoying it.

4. Introduce new foods incrementally

At every meal, include at least one healthy food that you know your child enjoys. This can help make the new ingredient more tempting or at least ensure your child eats part of their meal.

Finally, a positive dining environment can contribute to your child’s enjoyment of food. Eat your meals as a family, turn off the TV and other distractions, and take time to ask your child about their day.