4 tips to communicate better with your teenager

Open and honest communication is a key building block for any healthy relationship. However, when it comes to talking to your teenager, this may not always be easy. Here are some tips to help you converse with your teen.

1. Listen mindfully. This is one of the best things you can do to improve how you communicate with your child. Focus on what’s being said, and don’t interrupt. Let your teen finish their thoughts before you interject.

2. Pay attention to timing. Choose the right moment to have a conversation with your teen, and make sure they’ll have your undivided attention. Having a conversation while participating in an activity together such as walking or cooking can help take the pressure off the conversation and foster an open dialogue.

3. Be understanding. Put yourself in your teen’s shoes. Try to start all conversations from a place of understanding and avoid being judgmental or critical. Your teen will be more likely to confide in you if they feel understood.

4. Tailor your message. Think before you speak and choose your words wisely. Use “I” statements, and avoid making accusations, as they can cause your teen to feel attacked and get defensive.

If you find it difficult to communicate with your teenager, or you’re concerned about changes in their mood or behavior, don’t hesitate to seek professional help.