Home
4 tips to freshen up your home
A change in season provides the perfect excuse to freshen up your living space. Here are four simple ways to revitalize your home this spring.
1. Make some room
Start by getting rid of anything you don’t like or that no longer serves a purpose. Whether it’s furniture that never gets used or decor that you’re tired of looking at, removing these pieces will make it easier to rethink the space.
2. Improve organization
Take time to reflect on how you store various belongings. For example, is there a way to make items you use regularly more accessible? Find storage solutions that enhance both the functionality and aesthetics of a room.
3. Update the decor
Consider repainting a few walls, replacing some furnishings, or adding new decorative features such as plants, wall art, vases, and mirrors. Even simply changing the pictures in your frames can create a sense of newness.
4. Clear the air
Whether you use candles, potpourri, or essential oil diffusers, swap out the spiced scents of winter for the fruity and floral aromas of spring. Additionally, don’t forget to open the windows on nice days to let fresh air into your home.
To stock up on design accessories and ideas, visit the home decor shops in your area.
Home
5 ways to make your new apartment feel like home
While there are many benefits to downsizing, it can be hard to transition from living in a house to residing in a retirement community. Here are five tips to help make your new apartment feel like home.
1. Fill it with memories. Hang a variety of family photos, display souvenirs from your travels, and use your own furniture to create a sense of familiarity.
2. Prioritize comfort. A home should be somewhere you can relax and put your feet up, so don’t skimp on comfortable seating, luxurious linens, and soft blankets. Also, create a space where you can read, paint or do other activities you enjoy.
3. Personalize the space. Even if your apartment comes fully furnished, you can still make it your own with accent pillows, plants, artwork, and other decorative pieces. Use an essential oil diffuser or plug-in air freshener to imbue your new home with a scent you love.
4. Join the community. Rather than stay cooped up all day, participate in some activities and outings offered at your residence. This will help make your apartment feel like a welcome sanctuary after a lively day.
5. Continue to host. If you like to entertain, be sure to invite family and friends over to visit. Even if you don’t have a full kitchen, all you need is an electric kettle to serve tea and a well-stocked candy dish to please the grandkids.
Finally, remember to give yourself time to adjust to space and keep an open mind about this new chapter in your life.
Home
3 tips for golfing this season
Last year, it became clear that golf can be safely played during the pandemic if precautions are taken. Indeed, golf courses offer wide-open outdoor spaces where it’s easy for players to remain the appropriate distance apart. Golfers, however, need to be prepared for certain changes. If you plan to hit the links this spring, here are three tips for safely starting the season.
1. Stock up on supplies
Many courses have removed water-filling stations and beverage carts, so you’ll need to bring your own drinks and snacks. Additionally, make sure to put a bottle of hand sanitizer in your bag.
You’ll also need plenty of balls and tees. It’s best not to borrow from your playing partners.
2. Forego the cart
Walking is the safest option for getting around the course. Plus, playing a round of golf provides the perfect opportunity for you to exercise outdoors, which you may appreciate if you’ve been cooped up in the house all winter.
If you do take a cart, make sure it’s been sanitized. Also, you should only ride alone or with someone who lives in the same house as you.
3. Follow safety regulations
Familiarize yourself with the updated health and safety protocols for golf courses in your area. You may be asked to print your own scorecards at home, leave flag sticks in when putting and wear a mask in the clubhouse. Note that regulations may differ between clubs.
Fortunately, none of these changes will detract from the game. Stay safe, and have a great season!
Home
Potting soil vs. garden soil
If you want your plants to thrive, you need to use the right type of soil. Here’s a look at the difference between potting soil and garden soil.
Potting soil
Potting soil has a mixture of organic materials and minerals that help plants grow in containers. Moss, compost, and other matter feed the plants, while minerals like perlite and vermiculite facilitate drainage and prevent the soil from compacting. Additionally, potting soil is sterile, which protects plants from fungi and other pathogens.
Garden soil
Garden soil is regular dirt enriched with compost or other organic materials. It can be used to create and maintain gardens or raised beds to ensure the soil contains enough nutrients to support plant life. Without additives like perlite, garden soil doesn’t provide enough drainage for potted plants, but it can help prevent flower beds from drying out by retaining moisture. It’s also more affordable than potting mixes.
If you’re not sure what type of soil you need, speak with an expert at your local farmers market, nursery or garden center.
Home
4 ways to be more inclusive in your daily life
There are many benefits to being part of a diverse community, but you’re sure to miss out if you don’t adopt attitudes and behaviors that make people feel welcome around you. Here are four ways to be more inclusive in your daily life.
1. Be mindful of the words you use, as they can be hurtful and lead to misunderstandings. Avoid using derogatory language, even jokingly.
2. Listen attentively to others, and don’t interrupt. Use phrases like “in my opinion” to acknowledge that people have different experiences.
3. When you meet someone, reflect on how your beliefs, biases, and lack of information could affect your first impression of the person.
4. Avoid making assumptions about a person’s identity (ethnic origin, gender identity, religious affiliation, etc.) based on their appearance.
Remember, the key to being inclusive is to keep an open mind about differences and be willing to learn from others.
Home
How do cats see?
If you’d like to see the world the way your cat does, say goodbye to hues of scarlet, crimson, and pink. Felines are believed to be a dichromate color-blind species, which means their retinas contain only two types of cones (color-detecting cells). Some of a cat’s cones are thought to be sensitive to blue and others to green. In contrast, most humans have three types of cones and can see a wider range of colors.
Nocturnal performance
Thanks to a large number of rods (light-detecting cells) in their retinas, a feline’s eyes are perfectly adapted to hunting at night. This is why it’s easy for cats to track their prey by the faint glow of the stars. However, their hyper-reactivity to light makes their eyes less efficient during the day. As a protection, their pupils narrow into thin slits when the light is too strong.
In addition, cats have a broader field of vision and greater peripheral vision than humans. However, they’re nearsighted and unable to distinguish nearby prey if it isn’t moving.
Home
Kids Corner: What every kid should know about hiccups
Hiccups can be funny, goofy, or frustrating. But have you ever wondered what makes you hiccup or why you get them at all? Here’s what you should know about hiccups.
What causes them
There’s a layer of muscle under your lungs called the diaphragm. When you breathe in, it stretches your lungs, so they can fill up with air. When you breathe out, the diaphragm relaxes and air flows out of your mouth and nose.
Hiccups are an involuntary jerking of the diaphragm, which makes you take in the air really fast. This speeding air then hits your voice box, which makes your vocal cords close and causes you to make a “hic” sound.
An irritated diaphragm is what causes hiccups. Some things that can irritate it are eating or drinking too fast and feeling nervous or excited. Sudden changes in temperature and an upset tummy can do it too.
Why we have them
We don’t know why people get hiccups — they serve no real purpose! However, some scientists think it’s possible that our evolutionary ancestors found hiccups useful in some way, and that we’ve simply inherited our jerky diaphragms. Tadpoles have a hiccup reflex, which helps keep their lungs safe until they become air-breathing adults. So, our hiccups might be leftover from our amphibian relatives.
Another theory about why people have hiccups is that they may help protect the lungs of babies while they’re still growing in the womb (all babies hiccup before they’re born). A further possibility is that hiccups help strengthen breathing muscles after the baby is born.
How to cure them
There are many stories about how to get rid of hiccups. Putting sugar under your tongue, holding your breath and counting to 10, and drinking from the wrong side of a cup are just some so-called cures. However, scientific studies that compared the different methods found that none of them really work.
No one knows for sure why people get hiccups, and there isn’t really a way to cure them. But there’s no need to worry. In most cases, hiccups go away on their own within a few minutes.
Wind: 11mph SSE
Humidity: 28%
Pressure: 30.19"Hg
UV index: 3
43/27°F
45/27°F