Home
4 tips to help kids be kind online
It’s all too easy to write hurtful comments when you’re looking at a screen rather than a human face. That’s why it’s important to teach your kids how to be kind online. Here are four tips to get you started.
1. Set a good example
Children learn through observation, so show them when you post uplifting comments on social media or reach out to a struggling friend in a private message.
2. Implement the IRL test
3. Write reviews together
If you have a good experience at a local shop or restaurant, sit down as a family to write a positive review. This will help your kids practice posting kind messages online.
4. Emphasize empathy
In addition to calling out cyberbullying behavior, encourage your kids to send positive messages to friends or classmates they notice are being bullied online.
If you’re looking for a fun way to teach your kids more about internet kindness and safety, play the action-packed game Interland at beinternetawesome.withgoogle.com.
Home
Get familiar with your home insurance
If you took a set-it-and-forget-it approach to your homeowner’s insurance, consider getting reacquainted.
In addition to replacement and repairs, you need to think about what you own inside that dwelling, about liability if someone is injured on your property, and how you’d pay for things like hotels and restaurants if you need to stay elsewhere for a while.
And of course, every insurance has its exclusions. Do you know what’s NOT covered in your policy?
Here are some things you should review, whether on an existing or new policy:
*Replacement coverage. Stay updated on how much it would cost to rebuild–an independent insurance agent can help. Renovations can affect the value, and you need to be aware of building code requirements that might not apply to your existing place. Ask about guaranteed replacement coverage, which covers the cost regardless of spikes in labor or materials.
*Personal property coverage. Personal property includes everything from clothing and furniture to electronics and even the food in your fridge and freezer. Take an inventory of everything you own, including photos of pricier items in particular. Check whether your policy covers the cost to buy new items or whether you’d receive the actual cash value, which would take depreciation into consideration. You might also need an additional policy for expensive items like furs or jewelry.
*Liability insurance. Most policies have a minimum coverage of $100,000 but you probably want three to five times that. Forbes recommends having enough to cover all of your assets, i.e. the house plus car and money in the bank, etc.
* Additional Living Expenses (ALE) or Loss of Use coverage. Covers the cost of hotels and restaurants if you can’t live at home. Policy exclusions usually include things like floods, earthquakes, windstorms, nuclear hazards, etc. You’ll need separate coverage for those. Also consider home business coverage and identity theft coverage, among others.
Home
4 fun winter activities you probably haven’t tried
Snowy weather lends itself well to a variety of energizing outdoor activities. If you want to try something new this year, here are four fun, but somewhat unusual, suggestions.
1. Snowkiting
Also known as kite skiing, this extreme sport is similar to kite surfing. It involves using a large kite to propel yourself across snowy terrain while strapped to skis or a snowboard. You can glide uphill, downhill, or along a flat surface, and in the right wind conditions, you might catch some serious air. Be sure to sign up for lessons to safely learn the proper techniques.
2. Winter kayaking
3. Ski shoeing
This hybrid activity combines the mobility of skiing with the potential for exploration that snowshoeing provides. Since ski shoes are much shorter and wider than traditional skis, they offer more traction on snowy ascents and make it easier to move through forested areas. However, they also allow you to travel faster than you would with snowshoes since you can glide along flat terrain and down slopes.
4. Skijoring
Named after a Norwegian word meaning “ski driving,” this thrilling activity consists of being pulled by a team of dogs or horses while on skis. Although you can set the pace based on your experience, you’ll need good balance and core strength to remain upright. Skijoring is also a great spectator sport as competitions spring up across North America, complete with jumps, slalom gates, and speed races.
If you want to try these winter activities, sign up for lessons in your area and find out if you can rent or purchase second-hand equipment from a local sporting goods store.
Home
A brief guide to home additions
Building an addition is a great way to expand your living space without moving. Here’s what you should know about this type of renovation project.
Types
One way to add space to your home is to build another story. However, if you have the square footage, house extensions can also be lateral. Alternatively, an extension can be added to the rear of your home.
What’s more, house additions can be built on piers or a foundation. If you want to build a sunroom, carport, or storage room, you’re better off building the extension on piers. However, if it’s a space that will be frequently used, you may want to put in a foundation.
Steps
Adding an extension can be broken down into three basic steps: plan, build, and inspect. At each stage, you’ll need to rely on the expertise of the right professional to ensure your addition is functional, safe, and to-code. You’ll need an architect to design it, a contractor to build it and an inspector to ensure everything is just right.
Costs
Building a home extension is a major renovation and will likely come with a hefty price tag. However, you can save on expenses by carefully planning out your project and choosing materials that are modestly priced. Also, extensions built on piers are more affordable than those built on a foundation.
The best way to get started on the addition is to reach out to an architect who can help you draw up the plans and get the necessary permits for the project.
Home
How to spot a bad or fraudulent tax preparer
‘Tis the time to start thinking about tax prep, and many of us use January to round up paperwork and get organized. Many people also start looking for someone to do their taxes for them.
It’s important to know whether your tax preparer is legit. Here are red flags from Money magazine and others for spotting bad or fraudulent tax preparers:
* They don’t have a PTIN, or preparer tax identification number. The IRS keeps a directory of federal tax return preparers, so you can check the IRS website to verify your preparer can legally do your taxes.
* Promises of large tax refunds. Be aware of anyone who makes such claims before seeing your financial documents.
* They ask you to sign a blank document. You should always review your paperwork before it is sent to the IRS.
* They suggest you deposit your refund into an account that isn’t yours. Your refund should go to your account.
* Their fee is based on a percentage of your return. While this doesn’t necessarily make a tax preparer shady, understand that this may create a situation in which the preparer is tempted to take credits or deductions you’re not entitled to.
* They mark your return as self-prepared.
* They ask for payment in cash.
Home
7 signs you need help managing your debt
No matter how deeply you’re in debt, there’s always a way forward. However, to regain your financial footing, you’ll need to work with a professional. Here are seven signs it’s time to get help dealing with your debt.
1. You pay monthly expenses (bills and rent) and purchase essentials such as food and medication on credit because you don’t have enough in your bank account.
2. You take on new debts as a way to pay off old ones.
3. You continually draw on the money you’ve put aside for a home, retirement, or other future purposes.
4. You pay your rent or mortgage late or skip payments due to a lack of funds.
5. You’re living beyond your means by continually spending money on non-essential expenses.
6. You’re receiving an increasing number of letters, emails, and calls from creditors.
7. You have an unhealthy level of stress due to your financial problems.
Your best resource for overcoming debt issues is a reputable credit counseling organization, financial adviser, or lawyer.
Home
Things to try this winter
New Year’s resolution: Don’t be a bump on the log this winter.
Ha. Easy to say.
But let’s suppose we get the spirit, just when the knees cooperate and the stars are aligned. What to do?
Here are some ideas to stay active, physically, and mentally, during these peak winter months:
* Chair yoga classes, tai chi, or resistance band exercises. Lots of options out there and all free if you use YouTube.
* Try Kahoot! This game-based learning platform is used in classrooms, offices, and at home. Families and friends can play together via video conferencing. A basic plan is free while a Family plan is about $7.50 a month.
* Join an online book club. Any number of book clubs are open, from Oprah’s Book Club to one hosted by NFL quarterback Andrew Luck (appropriately named “Andrew Luck Book Club”) and one from the AARP called The Girlfriend Book Club, with more than 14,000 members. Search “online book club” to find more.
* Join a real-life book club. One trend is a conversation club in which everyone gets a chance to tell something about the book they read, the movie they saw, or the television show they watched during the month. It can have a theme, such as self-help books, politics, or even romance books. Or it can have no fixed subject.
* Learn a language. Or at least learn to say hello in a bunch of languages! Try duolingo.com for free language lessons.
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph NW
Humidity: 32%
Pressure: 30.27"Hg
UV index: 1
50/28°F
50/30°F