4 tips to help you complete your long-distance training

If you’ve decided to broaden your horizons by completing an online training program, you’ll need to do these four things to ensure you succeed.

1. Set realistic goals

Estimate how long it’s likely to take you to finish the program. Evaluate how much time you have available and compare it to the amount of work that needs to be completed. Then, determine the date at which you’d like to be done. Don’t overestimate yourself, however, as trying to meet an unrealistic goal could backfire and undermine your motivation.

2. Stick to a schedule

Determine how many hours a week you can dedicate to your training program and create a schedule. Make sure to set specific times for yourself to do the course work and stick to them as much as possible.

3. Find a place to study

Find a quiet, isolated spot where you can focus. If you have young children, ask your partner to take care of them for a few hours or hire a babysitter. If finding a suitable spot at home is impossible, study at your local library or a coffee shop.

4. Ask for help

If completing your coursework is challenging, or if there are things that you’re unclear about, don’t hesitate to ask for help. Oftentimes, seeking out assistance is essential to achieving your objectives.

In sum, you can succeed in completing your long-distance training program by focusing on your goal, setting a schedule, studying and asking for help when you need it.