If you recently moved to a new town, started at a new school, or would like to know more kids, you might be wondering how to make friends. Here are some tips that can help.

1. Make the first move

Even if you feel embarrassed or a bit scared, take a deep breath and walk over to the kids at the park or in the schoolyard. To break the ice, start by introducing yourself and asking the other kids their names.

2. Show your interest

Keep the conversation going by asking questions about their age, what sports they like, whether they have pets, or any other topics that interest you. Make eye contact and listen carefully to their answers.

3. Invite them to join you

Ask them if they want to play with you by suggesting a fun game or offering to share your toys. If they’re in the middle of an activity, such as building a sandcastle or looking for bugs, you can also ask to help.

4. Participate in activities

Talk to your parents about signing up for an extracurricular activity you want to try. This is a great way to make friends because you’ll have at least one interest in common with the other kids in the group.

From inviting classmates over for a barbecue to playing at the park rather than in the backyard, there are plenty of ways to make friends. Just remember to be yourself.