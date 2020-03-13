4 tips to help you pick out your new golf clubs

Whether it’s your first set or an upgrade, if you’re getting new clubs this spring, you’ll want to choose wisely. Here are some tips for finding the perfect set.

1. Size up your clubs

When you swing a golf club, the length of the shaft will affect the accuracy and power of your shot. Longer clubs can improve your distance, but only if you have a smooth, consistent swing.

As a rule, beginner to intermediate golfers should be more conservative about shaft length to ensure better contact and shot accuracy. To determine your optimal shaft length, have a golf pro analyze your swing.

2. Get the right flex

There are five ratings for shaft flex: extra stiff, stiff, regular, seniors and ladies. The general rule is the longer you hit the ball, the stiffer the shaft needed. If you’re uncertain about which flex is right for you, have a pro calculate your swing speed.

3. Pick your iron type

There are two types of irons: blades and cavity backs. Blades, also known as player irons, are for accomplished golfers. They provide skilled players with improved control and feel.

Beginner and intermediate golfers should stick with cavity backs, also known as game-improvement irons. Cavity backs have a larger sweet spot and are more forgiving than blades. The easiest ones to hit are what are known as super game-improvement irons.

4. Consider a custom set

There’s a common misconception that custom clubs are for experienced players. To the contrary, beginner and intermediate golfers often benefit the most from customized equipment. If you go this route, work with a pro to get clubs that are tailored to your swing.

Before you make a purchase, schedule a club fitting at a local golf store or pro shop. This will give you the opportunity to demo the clubs you want on site and benefit from expert advice.