4 tips to help your child overcome a fear of water

While fairly common among young children, a fear of water can really put a damper on otherwise enjoyable activities like bath time, swimming, and going to the beach. If you want to help your child get over this fear, here’s some advice.

1. Talk it out. If your child is old enough to clearly express themselves, try to identify the source of their fear. This understanding can help guide your approach and allow you to offer more specific reassurance.

2. Get in with them. Whether it’s the bath or the ocean, this can go a long way toward helping your child feel comfortable in the water. Just make sure you or the person who accompanies your child isn’t also uneasy about swimming.

3. Make it fun. From playing with toys in the bath to blowing bubbles in the water at the pool to jumping over waves at the beach, there are plenty of ways to entice kids into the water. These activities can provide your child with a distraction from their fear.

4. Start with clear water. One common reason children are reluctant to go swimming is that they’re afraid something is lurking in the water. If this is the case for your kid, start by getting them used to swim in a pool rather than a lake or the ocean.

If none of these techniques work and your child seems overly anxious or frightened by water, consider speaking with a child psychologist.