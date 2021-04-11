Home
4 tips to help your dog stay home alone
Are you worried about your pup getting anxious or causing mischief while you’re away? Here are some tips to help train your dog to be comfortable at home alone.
1. Make your pet feel safe
If you need to confine your dog to a designated room or crate when you go out, make sure they’re well acquainted with space beforehand. You can do this by giving feedings, hiding treats or encouraging your pup to do tricks in the room or crate while you’re at home.
2. Practice being apart
To get your pet used to not having you around, leave them alone in another room with a long-lasting treat. Start by checking in on your pet after a few minutes, then gradually increase the interval. As your pup adapts, you can begin to leave the house for increasingly long periods of time. You may want to start by just taking a short walk or running a quick errand.
3. Provide plenty of distractions
One of the best ways to keep your pet out of trouble is to make sure they’re occupied. Be attentive to the toys and treats your dog prefers, and make sure they have access to them while you’re away. Consider choosing more interactive toys or ones that hold and dispense treats for your pet to enjoy when they’re home alone.
4. Find time to check-in
If possible, adjust your schedule to minimize the amount of time your pet spends alone, and have your partner or other family members do the same. Alternatively, you can ask a friend or neighbor to drop by for a quick visit during the day. For longer absences, hire a pet sitter or find out if your local veterinary clinic offers boarding services.
For additional advice, or if you’re concerned about your pet experiencing separation anxiety, speak with a veterinary behaviorist or another qualified professional.
Caregiving: How to get into a smaller place
Sometimes, perhaps at retirement or maybe after the loss of a spouse, seniors quickly realize it is time to move to a smaller place with fewer responsibilities relating to home and garden maintenance.
It is a huge task: Finding a new place, sorting through belongings, selling the old and buying the new, moving, setting up, and settling in.
Often, though, seniors might like to move but wonder how they can manage the huge project. Adult children might wonder how they can possibly fit a task of this size into their busy lives. They might not even understand why the move is even necessary. They might think mom or dad are fine where they are.
So, if you want to move, tell everyone with no reservation and tell them you need help with the project.
Here is a brief idea of how to plan your move. You’ll need six months, with help from family and friends.
1. Spend some time sorting through keepsakes. Some keepsakes can come with you. Some, like old photos, can be distributed to the family. Securely pack the keepsakes you are taking and move them to your storage unit.
2. Identify a suitable apartment location, even if you are not ready to move in. Be sure to try senior living locations and look at places near family or friends. Once you find the right place, you can get a sense of the size and decide what you can take with you.
3. Identify the furniture you want to take to the new apartment. You may also be able to buy new things if your existing furniture is to be sold or donated. Identify the things that will go with the house at the sale: appliances, for example.
4. Sell things that you won’t need. Friends and family might be able to sell more expensive items piece by piece. However, at some point, you will be left with a variety of things unsold. You have choices with these leftover items. A junk hauler will take almost anything away, even big items, and the cost should be reasonable.
If you have furniture, silverware, dishes in a quantity that you haven’t sold, an auction house will often send a person out to pack up everything, sell it for you, then give you a percentage of the sale.
5. Once the old house is pretty much cleaned out, you’ll want to rent an apartment and arrange to move.
6. As soon as the house is cleaned out, hire a real estate agent and sell.
How to react if your teen lies to you
Though it’s normal for young people to fib, it can be upsetting to realize your child is making up stories. Here’s a look at how to react if your teen lies to you.
The first thing to consider is why your teen has lied. Is it because they’re afraid to disappoint you? Do they want to avoid being punished? Are they going through something they’re ashamed of?
It’s also important to reflect on the parenting style you want to use before you confront your teen. For example, if you treat them like a child, refuse to let them make their own choices, or punish them too harshly, your young adult is more likely to break the rules and continue to hide things from you.
In order to maintain a healthy relationship with your teen, you need to model an open and honest approach to communication. In particular, be sure to provide explanations for the rules you establish (prioritizing homework, weekday bedtimes, etc.), as this will increase the likelihood that your teen will respect and follow them.
Additionally, give your teen the opportunity to express their opinion about the rules, and be open to negotiating reasonable changes. If your teen feels like you respect their point of view, they’re more likely to tell you the truth.
Did you know?
There are two types of lies: prosocial and antisocial. Prosocial lies are told for someone else’s benefit, either to protect them or make them happy. Antisocial lies, however, are motivated by personal gain.
A brief guide to pruning roses
Cutting back rose bushes promotes new growth and reduces the risk for fungal diseases. Here’s what you should know.
When to prune
Most types of rose plants should be cut back in the spring after the last hard frost but before the leaf buds bloom. The ideal time to prune roses depends on where you live, but it generally falls between mid-March and the end of May.
How to prune
Be sure to wear thick gardening gloves and a heavy long-sleeve shirt to protect yourself from thorns. Using a clean, sharp bypass pruner or lopper, remove:
• Dead, damaged and diseased branches at the base or a healthy spot on the stem
• Branches that cross or create too much congestion in the middle of the plant
• Suckers growing around the base and any branches that are thinner than a pencil
You can also cut back healthy branches to give the plant a more appealing shape. Just remember to make cuts at a 45-degree angle, so water doesn’t pool on the stem.
Make family reunions memorable
Have you noticed that at family reunions, close families often sit together and talk to each other? At reunions with three or more generations attending, some people have no idea who most of those at the reunion are or how they are related to them. Here are a few ideas on how to get people mingling and talking to each other.
* Color-coded T-shirts or name tags. Imprinted shirts that designate you as part of “Joe’s clan” or “Mark’s kid” are nice, but cost money. Name tags that are color-coded for various branches of the family can serve the purpose.
* Photo projects. Encourage people to bring historic photos of family members, churches, cemeteries, and old family homes. The photos should have a name and date on the front and the owner’s name on the back.
The photos should be arranged on cork boards for all to see. Family photo albums can be placed on a table.
* Story hour. Designate a time for people to share stories from family history. Mention on the invitation or at the sign-in table that there will be a time to share stories.
* Quiz project, prize. Print out a quiz about family members in history. Ask things like great-grandmother Jones’ first name, where aunts and uncles were married, which aunt had twins, and in what state Uncle Joe was born? Set a time limit and give a prize for the most right answers.
* Take a tour. If the reunion is in a town that is important to family history, arrange a tour of homes, churches, and courthouses where people bought marriage licenses or the park.
Kids Quiz: Solar System
Are you a space whiz? Take this quiz and find out!
1. Which planet is a thousand times bigger than Earth and the largest in our solar system?
a) Saturn
b) Jupiter
c) Neptune
2. It gets colder and colder the further away you get from the sun. Which icy cold planet is the farthest distance from our sun?
a) Venus
b) Saturn
c) Neptune
3. Saturn is best known for having large rings that surround it. What are its rings made of?
a) Cosmic debris
b) Ice and rock particles
c) Gas
4. There are more than 200 moons in our solar system, but not all planets have them. Which two planets have no moons?
a) Mercury and Venus
b) Venus and Mars
c) Mars and Saturn
5. The sun is a yellow dwarf star that burns at the center of our solar system. How hot is its core?
a) 9 million degrees Fahrenheit
b) 18 million degrees Fahrenheit
c) 27 million degrees Fahrenheit
No Cheating!
Answers: 1-B, 2-C, 3-B, 4-A, 5-C
4 benefits of companion planting
Companion planting is based on the theory that certain plants can improve each other’s health and yields when grown together. Here are some other advantages to this gardening practice.
1. It allows you to make the most of the space in a small garden because you can pair sprawling and upright plants or sow fast-growing crops alongside slower ones.
2. It enriches the soil because certain plants absorb or release nutrients, which creates better growing conditions for nearby species. Plus, it helps the soil retain moisture.
3. It provides plants with natural support, either in the form of shade or by allowing tall plants, like sunflowers and corn, to act as a trellis for vining crops like cucumbers.
4. It minimizes the amount of open areas where weeds can grow, and mixing various plants makes it harder for pests and diseases to devastate a single species.
If you want to try companion planting in your garden, consider pairing basil with tomatoes, marigolds with squash, mint with lettuce, or spinach with radishes.
