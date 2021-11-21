4 tips to keep your fabric sofa in good condition

If you want to keep your fabric sofa in good condition, it’s important to take proper care of it. Here are four tips to help you extend the lifespan of this type of furniture.

1. Protect it from the sun. Black, blue and other dark fabrics are particularly vulnerable to sunlight and can start to fade within the first year. Arrange your furniture to keep the sofa out of the sun, or close the blinds when you’re not using the room.

2. Follow the instructions. To avoid damaging the fabric, be sure to wash the cushion covers according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Only use cleaning products designed for the specific type of fabric on your sofa.

3. Vacuum it on a regular basis. Brush crumbs and other debris off the sofa as soon as possible to prevent stains. You should also use the upholstery attachment on your vacuum to suck up dust at least once a week.

4. Rotate the cushions. If the back or seat cushions of your sofa can be removed, you should regularly flip and rotate them. This will help extend their lifespan, as it allows the fabric to wear out and fade evenly.

If your fabric sofa needs to be replaced, visit local furniture stores to find a new model that matches your living room decor. Consider opting for a fabric that’s easy to clean, such as nylon or polyester, rather than linen, which is quite absorbent.

Some cleaning companies have specialized equipment and products to effectively clean and deodorize upholstery. Contact the ones in your area to learn more.