4 tips to prevent swimmer’s ear

Known medically as otitis externa, a swimmer’s ear occurs when water remains in the ears after swimming. This infection is characterized by inflammation of the auditory canal, which can cause pain, especially when you touch your earlobe. Other common symptoms include itchiness, a blocked feeling in the ear, hearing loss, and discharge. Here are a few tips to prevent swimmer’s ear this summer:

1. Dry your ear canal gently with a towel every time you get out of the pool or the shower. Tilt your head to the side to allow any extra water to drain out.

2. If you use cotton swabs, stop. These small rods can cause abrasions or minor injuries or even push earwax into the ear canal, all of which leave the skin more susceptible to infection.

3. Check your pool water regularly. Polluted or overly chlorinated water can create a welcoming environment for bacteria.

4. Wear earplugs designed to prevent water from penetrating the ear canal while you swim. You may also want to avoid putting your head underwater.

Despite taking the necessary precautions, do you or a family member think you have a swimmer’s ear? See your doctor or pharmacist and ask about antibiotic drops to treat the infection. If you want to soothe the pain, acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help.

If you have recurrent otitis externa, ask a health professional about preventative drops you can administer after swimming.