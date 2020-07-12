4 tips to safely use a baby carrier

A baby carrier keeps your hands free and your child close. From specialized backpacks to fabric wraps, these practical devices are great for babies as they provide comfort, aid with digestion, facilitate sleep, and promote proper muscle and joint development. However, it’s important to take precautions. Here are four baby-carrier safety tips you should follow.

1. Look for wear and tear

Check for ripped seams, damaged buckles, and torn straps before each use. If you opt for a sling-style carrier, make sure the knots are tied tight or the fabric is securely fastened in the rings.

2. Properly position your baby



A baby carrier should be snug enough to provide ample back support. While there are ergonomic carriers that allow your baby to face forward, these should be avoided until your little one has full control of their head and neck. To reduce the risk of hip dysplasia, make sure the carrier supports your baby’s thighs while keeping their legs bent and their knees slightly higher than their hips.

3. Check your baby often

To eliminate the risk of suffocation, your child’s face should be visible at all times. Make sure their mouth isn’t pressed into the carrier or your body. Additionally, their chin shouldn’t be tucked into their chest, and their legs shouldn’t be bunched against their stomach. Any of these positions can restrict your baby’s breathing.

4. Limit your activities

If you’re babywearing, avoid slippery areas and activities that could lead to a fall such as cycling, skating, and running. You should also avoid using your baby carrier while cooking or drinking hot beverages because it puts your child at risk of getting burned or injured.

Before you purchase a baby carrier, test out various models to ensure you choose the right one for you and your infant.