4 types of interior doors

Interior doors come in a wide variety of styles. Here’s an overview of four types you may want to consider for your home.

1. Panel doors are a classic choice. They’re affordable, durable, and often feature stylish square or oblong panel configurations. They’re most suitable for high-traffic areas such as bathrooms and bedrooms.

2. Bi-fold doors fold outward and tuck in close to the wall to save space. Consequently, they’re a great option for tight areas such as closets, laundry rooms, pantries, and storage rooms.

3. Barn doors are the perfect complement to a home that has a rustic, industrial, or farmhouse design. They hang from a top rail, allowing them to slide over large openings. Consequently, they’re great for dividing spaces like offices and playrooms.

4. French doors instantly add charm and sophistication to your home. They come in a variety of sizes, materials, styles, and glass pane configurations. The double door design is perfect for cordoning off living rooms and formal dining rooms while still allowing in plenty of natural light.

You can also choose between different types of cores for your interior door to increase privacy and effectively block out sound.

For personalized advice about what style of door would best suit your home, reach out to an interior designer or the sales staff at your local stores.