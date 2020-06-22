4 types of picnic food that are sure to please

Are you planning a picnic? Whether you’re headed to the beach, park, or wilderness, packing a lunch to eat outdoors is a must. Here are four types of food you can eat pretty much anywhere.

1. Sandwiches. Compact and easy to make, sandwiches are the perfect picnic food. Swap your regular bread for bagels, tortillas, croissants, or French baguettes, and fill them with your choice of deli meats, spreads, and grilled veggies. Serve with chips and raw vegetables.

2. Finger foods. Pack an assortment of snack foods and let everyone choose what they want to eat. For adults, consider bringing olives, nuts, soft cheeses, pâtés, dips, crackers, and crusty bread. If you’re picnicking with children, think veggie sticks, hummus, mild cheeses, tortilla chips, salsa, and guacamole.

3. Handheld foods. Foods that don’t require utensils or plates are ideal for a picnic. Think cold pizza squares, individual quiches, spring rolls, or small, savory tarts. Sushi is also a great choice, provided you have a way to keep it cool and fresh until you reach your destination.

4. Salads. There are countless varieties of salad, and most of them are ideal for a picnic. Prepare or buy a pasta, bean, rice, quinoa, or potato salad. If you opt for leafy greens instead, pack the dressing separately to ensure the ingredients stay crunchy and fresh.

Once you’ve decided on your main course, be sure to pack your beverage of choice and one or more desserts.