4 uncommon kinds of livestock

If livestock breeds such as cattle and sheep don’t interest you, you may want to explore the benefits of raising these more unusual animals.

Elk

Elk is a fairly low-maintenance kind of livestock. They can cope with different types of weather, are naturally immune to many diseases, and will eat just about anything they can forage. The market for elk antlers is extremely profitable and the demand for their meat continues to grow.

Bison

Bison are naturally hardy and require less management than cattle. They’re well adapted to extreme weather conditions and their diet mainly consists of perennial grasses that naturally grow in many parts of North America. In addition, bison meat is in high demand because of its numerous health benefits.

Ostrich

Raising ostriches can be very profitable. They’re well adapted to harsh conditions, don’t require much feed, and can protect themselves from predators. In addition, ostrich farming is sustainable since very little goes to waste. Their meat and eggs are used for food, their skin is used for leather, and their feathers for decoration.

Alpaca

Alpacas are docile and friendly animals that are easy to train. They’re also resilient and can withstand freezing temperatures. You don’t need much space to raise them, as just one acre of pasture is enough for five or six alpacas. In addition, alpaca fiber is highly coveted in the fashion industry and can sell for high prices.

If you’re interested in trying something new, these non-traditional livestock breeds might be a great addition to your farm.