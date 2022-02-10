4 unique ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Do you want your sweetheart to have an unforgettable Valentine’s Day? If you’d like to plan a memorable experience, here are four unique ideas to consider.

1. Rock climbing

Get your valentine’s blood racing by taking them rock climbing. This activity requires trust and communication, so it can be the perfect way to bond. Follow up with a smoothie or casual lunch.

2. Roller or ice skating

Enjoy gliding along with hand in hand at your local ice or roller rink. Some places allow you to rent skates if you don’t have your own. Consider finishing your date with an ice cream sundae or a cup of hot cocoa.

3. Axe throwing

Awaken your sweetheart’s inner lumberjack by taking them axe throwing. Learn different techniques from a coach and set high scores while having fun together.

4. Simulation experience

Do you dream of flying a plane or driving a race car? Are you and your valentine adrenaline junkies? If so, you may want to book a ride in a simulation machine. You can experience what it’s like to fly a plane or drive a car in a Formula 1 race.

To find a unique activity for Valentine’s Day, look into the options available in your area.