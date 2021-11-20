4 vehicle components to inspect before winter

Winter can take a toll on your car. To make sure your vehicle is ready for the season ahead, here are four things you should check in the fall.

1. Tires

Inspect your tires to make sure they’re properly inflated and the tread is in good shape. Improper tire pressure can increase your car’s fuel consumption, which is bad for the environment and your wallet.

2. Headlights

Before you hit the road this winter, make sure your headlights are working. If they seem dim, replace the bulbs. In addition, if your headlights look foggy, polish them to help improve visibility.

3. Cabin air filter

Over time, the air filter in your vehicle’s cabin can become dirty and clogged with dust. If this happens, your heating system is likely to become compromised. Therefore, you should replace the cabin air filter every one to two years.

4. Battery

It can be extremely frustrating if your car refuses to start on a cold morning. To prevent this from happening, have your battery inspected by an expert before the cold weather arrives.

For a complete pre-winter inspection of your vehicle’s spark plugs, suspension, brakes, belts, fluid levels, thermostat, engine, and more, make an appointment with a mechanic or garage in your area.