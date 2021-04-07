Health
4 vitamins that can improve your oral health
The nutrients you consume can impact your oral health. To protect your teeth and mouth, incorporate foods into your diet that contain one or more of the following essential vitamins.
1. Vitamin A
Found in oily fish and vegetables such as carrots and sweet potatoes, this nutrient helps the mucous membranes in your mouth heal quickly. It also helps prevent dry mouth, which is a common cause of bad breath.
2. Vitamin C
Known for its many virtues, this antioxidant is essential to keeping your gums healthy. In fact, not getting enough vitamin C can increase your risk of periodontal disease. Brussels sprouts, oranges, strawberries, and peppers are all good sources of this nutrient, which helps reduce inflammation in the gums, among other things.
3. Vitamin D
This nutrient helps your body absorb more calcium, which plays a crucial role in strengthening your teeth and jawbone. Although your skin naturally produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight, you can also add it to your diet by eating oily fish, eggs, and fortified dairy or soy products.
4. Vitamin E
Nuts, asparagus, and sunflower oil are all good sources of this antioxidant, which helps protect your mouth against harmful bacteria. This means it can considerably reduce your risk of developing gum disease. Plus, it can prevent early-stage oral cancers.
In addition to eating a balanced diet, you should also brush your teeth twice a day, floss daily, and visit your dentist at least once a year to maintain your oral health.
Food for thought
Keep in mind that while citrus fruits are high in vitamin C, which is crucial to gum health, they’re also acidic. Since acids wear away the protective enamel on your teeth, it’s best to eat these fruits in moderation.
Health
How to come to terms with getting older
While it’s easy to adopt a negative attitude about aging, consider that not everyone gets the opportunity to live to a ripe old age. If you still struggle with the idea of getting older, here’s some advice that may help put your mind at ease.
Embrace a positive outlook
Rather than dwell on the things you may lose as you get older, focus on what you’ll gain. For example, your retirement years present an ideal opportunity to explore new interests and dive into passion projects that you didn’t previously have time for.
Acknowledge your accomplishments
One way to calm anxieties you may have about aging is to reflect on everything you’ve achieved during your lifetime and take pride in the legacy you’ll one day leave behind. Reflect on your life, and be proud of your successes.
Attend to concerns about dying
For some people, writing a will or pre-planning a funeral can be reassuring. If it puts your mind at ease, speak with a lawyer about writing or updating your will. You can also make your own funeral arrangements, thereby ensuring your family won’t have to shoulder the responsibility after you’re gone.
Define your purpose
A key component to feeling vital as you get older is to engage in activities that are fulfilling. One rewarding option is to volunteer. Among other things, supporting a cause that you care about can reduce stress and improve your self-confidence, both of which contribute to health and happiness as you age.
Ultimately, getting older is an inevitable part of living. Make the best of it by adjusting your attitude, engaging in activities you enjoy, and spending time with the people you love.
Health
4 exercises to improve foot health
If you want to relieve or prevent foot pain, you’ll need to improve the strength and flexibility of your feet. Additionally, gentle stretching and exercises can reduce the risk of injury and muscle soreness, thereby helping you stay active. In honor of Foot Health Awareness Month, which takes place in April, here are four simple exercises that can improve your foot health.
1. Toe raises
Sit or stand with your feet flat on the floor. Lift the toes of one foot while keeping the other foot firmly on the ground. Hold the position for five seconds, then lower your toes. Repeat 10 times on each foot.
2. Tennis ball roll
Sit with your feet flat on the floor, and place a tennis ball in front of you. Put one foot on top of the tennis ball. Roll the ball around so that it massages the bottom of your foot. Do this for two minutes, adjusting the pressure as needed. Repeat on the other foot.
3. Toe curls
Sit with your feet flat on the floor and a hand towel laid out in front of you. Put the toes of one foot on the end of the towel, and curl them to pull the towel toward you. Repeat five times with each foot. To increase the difficulty, place a small weight on the towel.
4. Towel stretch
Sit on the floor with your legs extended. Loop a towel around the ball of one foot, and hold each end of the towel in your hands. Gently pull the towel so that your toes point toward you. Hold the stretch for 20 seconds, and repeat it five times on each foot.
Keep in mind that you should always consult a health professional before you start doing a new exercise routine.
Health
The benefits of a root canal for treating an abscessed tooth
If the soft tissue inside one of your teeth has become infected due to tooth decay, your dentist will likely recommend that you undergo a root canal treatment. Since the alternative is to have the affected tooth removed, there are several advantages to opting for this procedure.
A root canal treatment involves removing the infected dental pulp from the root of the tooth, then cleaning out the root canals and sealing them. As a result, you get to keep your natural tooth.
Additionally, the procedure will leave the tooth root intact, thereby helping to prevent bone loss in your jaw.
Unless a tooth is damaged beyond repair, this dental procedure tends to be the preferred option. In addition, if the affected tooth can be saved with a root canal treatment, you’ll avoid needing to replace it with a dental implant.
By removing the dental pulp from an abscessed tooth, a root canal will rid you of the severe pain associated with infection. After the procedure, you’ll be able to eat and talk normally again.
Did you know?
Endodontics is a branch of dentistry that specializes in the treatment of the soft tissue inside teeth known as dental pulp. This is why a root canal is also referred to as endodontic therapy.
Health
HIV: what does ‘undetectable’ mean?
Human immunodeficiency virus, commonly known as HIV, is a virus that attacks the immune system and can be transmitted through unprotected sex, pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, or sharing injection equipment. With the proper treatment, however, the risk of sexually transmitting HIV can be effectively eliminated. Here’s what you should know.
How antiretroviral therapy works
Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is used to stop the progression of HIV and reduce the risk of health complications resulting from a damaged immune system. This involves taking a combination of drugs to prevent the virus from making copies of itself, thereby limiting the amount of virus in the body.
While this treatment doesn’t cure HIV, it does keep the virus under control. In fact, many people can achieve an undetectable viral load, which means the amount of HIV in their body is so low that it doesn’t affect their health.
How treatment affects transmission
According to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence of sexual transmission among HIV-positive individuals who achieve and maintain an undetectable viral load. This means that if someone living with HIV strictly adheres to their treatment, there’s effectively zero risks of passing on the virus to their sexual partners.
What’s more, research shows that ART also drastically reduces the risk of transmission through pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding.
In addition to protecting the health of HIV-positive individuals and their partners, the ability to effectively eliminate the risk of sexually transmitting the virus can help reduce the stigma and discrimination faced by people living with HIV.
Health
Physical activity guidelines for people at various stages
Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) updated its recommendations for physical activity for the first time in a decade. In addition to reaffirming the message that some exercise is better than none, the international public health agency proposed new guidelines to counter the harmful effects of a sedentary lifestyle. Here’s a look at what the WHO recommends.
• All adults, including those living with chronic conditions or a disability, should limit the amount of time they spend being sedentary. They should also engage in at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week.
• Older adults (aged 65 years or older) should prioritize a variety of activities that allow them to improve their balance and muscle strength, thereby helping them maintain their independence and prevent falls.
• Pregnant and postpartum women should continue to do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week unless their doctor advises otherwise.
• Children and teens should average 60 minutes per day of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity over the course of the week. Additionally, they should be encouraged to limit the amount of time spent in front of a screen.
• Toddlers should be encouraged to spend at least 180 minutes per day engaged in a variety of physical activities and avoid sitting for extended periods of time (with no more than an hour of sedentary screen time).
In addition, the updated guidelines recommend regular muscle-strengthening activities for people of all ages.
Did you know?
According to the World Health Organization, one in four adults and four out of five teens don’t get enough physical activity. Globally, as many as five million deaths could be prevented every year if people were more active.
Health
How to optimize your oral health
In addition to keeping your teeth strong, proper dental hygiene habits can help you avoid a variety of health problems. Here are a few things you can do to improve your oral health.
• Choose the right products. Invest in a quality electric or manual toothbrush, as well as toothpaste, dental floss, and interdental brushes. Opt for products that have been tested and approved by dental professionals or recommended by your dentist.
• Use the proper techniques. Brush your teeth using a gentle circular motion rather than scrubbing back and forth. Similarly, you should carefully glide the floss between your teeth to avoid damaging your gums. Ask your dentist or hygienist to demonstrate these and other techniques to ensure you’re effectively cleaning your teeth.
• Protect your mouth from injury. Many sports and other activities carry a high risk of trauma to the face. To avoid head and tooth injuries, it’s important to wear the right equipment, such as a helmet and custom mouth guard.
• Visit your dentist regularly. Tartar can only be removed with special tools, and your dentist is trained to spot early signs of decay and infection. Therefore, even if you take good care of your teeth, it’s essential to schedule a professional dental exam and cleaning at least once a year.
Keep in mind that a variety of lifestyle habits can also affect your oral health. Among other things, you should quit smoking, drink plenty of water, eat a balanced diet, and avoid opening things with your teeth.
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 40%
Pressure: 29.98"Hg
UV index: 4
63/52°F
73/59°F