4 vitamins that can improve your oral health

The nutrients you consume can impact your oral health. To protect your teeth and mouth, incorporate foods into your diet that contain one or more of the following essential vitamins.

1. Vitamin A

Found in oily fish and vegetables such as carrots and sweet potatoes, this nutrient helps the mucous membranes in your mouth heal quickly. It also helps prevent dry mouth, which is a common cause of bad breath.

2. Vitamin C

Known for its many virtues, this antioxidant is essential to keeping your gums healthy. In fact, not getting enough vitamin C can increase your risk of periodontal disease. Brussels sprouts, oranges, strawberries, and peppers are all good sources of this nutrient, which helps reduce inflammation in the gums, among other things.

3. Vitamin D

This nutrient helps your body absorb more calcium, which plays a crucial role in strengthening your teeth and jawbone. Although your skin naturally produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight, you can also add it to your diet by eating oily fish, eggs, and fortified dairy or soy products.

4. Vitamin E

Nuts, asparagus, and sunflower oil are all good sources of this antioxidant, which helps protect your mouth against harmful bacteria. This means it can considerably reduce your risk of developing gum disease. Plus, it can prevent early-stage oral cancers.

In addition to eating a balanced diet, you should also brush your teeth twice a day, floss daily, and visit your dentist at least once a year to maintain your oral health.

Food for thought

Keep in mind that while citrus fruits are high in vitamin C, which is crucial to gum health, they’re also acidic. Since acids wear away the protective enamel on your teeth, it’s best to eat these fruits in moderation.