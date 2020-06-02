4 ways golfers can improve their mental game

Golf is one of the most mentally challenging sports. Here are four tips to help you stay in the zone while you’re on the links.

1. Don’t dwell on bad shots

No one wants to hook the ball into the trees or pencil in a triple-bogey. However, you need to be able to move on from a bad shot to focus on the next one. Strategies for dealing with a disappointing hole include chatting with your playing partners and planning your next shot.

2. Have a pre-shot ritual



Following the same procedure before every shot can help you relax and get into the right headspace. Many golfers like to be consistent down to the number of practice swings and waggles they do.

3. Visualize success

Confidence can make a big difference. If you visualize yourself attaining the desired result before each shot, you may find you perform better. Moreover, this can help you work out a strategy for approaching a hole.

4. Stay healthy

Taking care of your body will help ensure you remain mentally sharp. Drink plenty of water, eat a nutritious meal, and warm-up before you hit the links. You’ll feel looser and more alert.

By mastering your mental game, you’ll be able to shave a few strokes off your scorecard and make this challenging sport more enjoyable.