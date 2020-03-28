4 ways jobseekers can stay motivated

It’s easy to get discouraged during a job search, especially if you’ve gone weeks without hearing back from potential employers. Here are four things you can do to stay motivated.

1. Make a schedule

Establishing a routine will ensure you remain productive. Every morning, get up, get dressed and have breakfast around the same time you would if you were working. Set aside time each day for the job hunt and for household tasks. Don’t forget to give yourself a lunch break.

2. Set goals

Setting measurable goals will help you stay on track. For example, make it a point to apply for two jobs every day, or try to make one new contact in your industry every week.

3. Use rewards

Don’t wait until you’ve landed a job to applaud your efforts. Instead, be sure to celebrate minor achievements like being contacted for an interview with a small reward like a latte from a coffee shop you like or a hot bubble bath at the end of the day.

4. Find a coach

Appoint a friend or family member as your job search coach. They’ll make sure you meet your daily goals and give you a little push when you need it.

Finally, don’t forget to get outside help. Reach out to an employment agency or organization in your area to help you find leads for potential jobs.