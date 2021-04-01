4 ways to be a good friend to someone with autism

In the United States, approximately one in 54 children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This makes it likely that your kids know someone with ASD. In honor of World Autism Awareness Day, which takes place every year on April 2, here are a few tips you can share with your kids to help them be better friends with people with autism.

1. Invite them to join in. A child with autism might not know how to ask to play with others, so encourage your kids to show the person how the game works and suggest exactly how they can participate.

2. Find ways to communicate. Explain to your kids that people with autism tend to express themselves differently (repeating words, using objects, pointing, etc.), and a good way to understand what they want is to get to know them.

3. Stand up to bullies. It’s not uncommon for children with autism to get picked on because of their differences. Remind your kids that it’s important to speak up if they see this type of behavior and report it to a trusted adult.

4. Be patient and keep trying. Teach your kids that a friend with autism might take a long time to respond or have trouble making eye contact, but this doesn’t mean they aren’t paying attention. There might also be times when their friend needs space, and that’s OK.

Finally, remind your children that no two people are the same, and it’s these differences that make everyone interesting in their own way — including them.