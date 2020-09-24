4 ways to be a good neighbor

Whether you share a fence or a wall, it’s in your best interest to cultivate amicable relationships with your neighbors. Here are four ways to get you started.

1. Introduce yourself

Be sure to greet your neighbors the first time you cross paths. Tell them your name and wish them a good day. These simple pleasantries set the right tone and may eventually lead to longer exchanges.

2. Offer your help



It’s a simple phrase: “If you need anything, just let me know.” While they might never take you up on the offer, it’s comforting to know there are people around willing to lend a hand.

3. Be discreet

Chatting with your neighbors is fine, but be careful not to hover or overstep your welcome. You should also be considerate when it comes to hosting gatherings and playing music.

4. Show goodwill

If tension builds between you and a neighbor, try to resolve the issue with a calm discussion before you call your landlord or the police. This approach is more likely to gain their cooperation.

Keep in mind that a good relationship with a neighbor might one day become a genuine friendship.