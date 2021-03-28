4 ways to be more inclusive in your daily life

There are many benefits to being part of a diverse community, but you’re sure to miss out if you don’t adopt attitudes and behaviors that make people feel welcome around you. Here are four ways to be more inclusive in your daily life.

1. Be mindful of the words you use, as they can be hurtful and lead to misunderstandings. Avoid using derogatory language, even jokingly.

2. Listen attentively to others, and don’t interrupt. Use phrases like “in my opinion” to acknowledge that people have different experiences.

3. When you meet someone, reflect on how your beliefs, biases, and lack of information could affect your first impression of the person.

4. Avoid making assumptions about a person’s identity (ethnic origin, gender identity, religious affiliation, etc.) based on their appearance.

Remember, the key to being inclusive is to keep an open mind about differences and be willing to learn from others.