4 ways to celebrate Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month

Did you know that every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease? Unfortunately, this progressive brain disorder causes memory loss, language problems and unpredictable behavior. However, November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, and to help you mark the occasion, here are five meaningful ways to recognize those affected.

1. Go purple

Take the Purple Pledge at alz.org and commit to using your brain to fight Alzheimer’s disease. You can also wear purple to show your support.

2. Raise awareness

Talk to your friends, family members, and co-workers about the disease. Use social media to share your story and endorse the cause. Change your profile picture to include a loved one who’s fighting the disease or use the hashtags #ENDALZ and #EndAlzheimers.

3. Visit an Alzheimer’s patient

Spending time with family members and friends is important for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. It can lift their spirits and enhance their overall well-being. If you don’t know anyone who has the disease, consider volunteering at a nearby nursing home.

4. Raise funds

Host or sponsor a local Walk to End Alzheimer’s. You can also make a financial contribution to a regional Alzheimer’s organization. Your donation may help researchers find a cure.

In addition, consider making time this month to invest in self-care. After all, there are many ways to reduce your risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease. This November, commit to exercising regularly, eating heart-healthy foods, staying socially engaged in your community, challenging your mind with puzzles, and getting plenty of quality sleep.