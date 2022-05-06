4 ways to celebrate Mother’s Day with your grandmother

When it comes to elderly loved ones, a little extra attention in the form of a simple visit goes a long way. This is especially true if they have limited mobility or their social lives have diminished over the years. Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show your grandmother how much you love her. Here are four ways to give her some joy.

1. Dust off old board games

Many elderly people grew up playing classic board games. Therefore, why not spend an afternoon challenging your grandma to a friendly game of Scrabble or backgammon?

2. Flip through photo albums

Although less prevalent in the digital age, physical photo albums are a treasure trove of memories. Flip through a few pictures with your grandma to reminisce about days past and learn about your family’s history.

3. Offer a personalized gift

Personalized items make a great gift for grandmothers. For example, you can create a calendar featuring family photos. This is a fun and functional gift your grandma will cherish.

4. Go bargain hunting

Many grandmothers enjoy visiting boutiques, thrift shops, and bazaars to sniff out rare finds. Therefore, why not plan an outing with your grandma? You never know what hidden gems you’ll discover in your neighborhood.

Grandmothers are an essential part of the family and play a significant role in the lives of their grandchildren.