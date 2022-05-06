Connect with us

Seasonal

4 ways to celebrate Mother’s Day with your grandmother

Published

6 hours ago

on

When it comes to elderly loved ones, a little extra attention in the form of a simple visit goes a long way. This is especially true if they have limited mobility or their social lives have diminished over the years. Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show your grandmother how much you love her. Here are four ways to give her some joy.

1. Dust off old board games
Many elderly people grew up playing classic board games. Therefore, why not spend an afternoon challenging your grandma to a friendly game of Scrabble or backgammon?

2. Flip through photo albums
Although less prevalent in the digital age, physical photo albums are a treasure trove of memories. Flip through a few pictures with your grandma to reminisce about days past and learn about your family’s history.

3. Offer a personalized gift
Personalized items make a great gift for grandmothers. For example, you can create a calendar featuring family photos. This is a fun and functional gift your grandma will cherish.


4. Go bargain hunting
Many grandmothers enjoy visiting boutiques, thrift shops, and bazaars to sniff out rare finds. Therefore, why not plan an outing with your grandma? You never know what hidden gems you’ll discover in your neighborhood.

Grandmothers are an essential part of the family and play a significant role in the lives of their grandchildren.

 

Give your partner a Mother’s Day weekend fit for royalty

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

Receiving a Mother’s Day card or homemade gift from your little one is heartwarming. However, a gesture of love from your other half is even better. This year, why not show your significant other how much you appreciate everything she does as a mom by treating her like a princess for the entire weekend? Here’s how.

• Declare housework off-limits. Make it clear that you’ll do all the household chores. If you see her hand go into the laundry basket or kitchen sink, step in. Tell your partner gently but firmly that you’re at her service for the entire day.

• Give her other options. Your partner may feel caught off guard by a sudden reduction in duties. Therefore, prepare a list of activities she can indulge in guilt-free. For example, she can take a hot bath, read a book, binge a TV series, work on a hobby or call a friend. Give her this list and encourage her to take more time for herself.

• Pamper her. Think of things that make her happy, like visiting a cafe or getting a foot massage, and arrange for her to do them over the weekend. You can also organize childcare so she can take a nap, either alone or with you.


• Talk with her. Nothing beats a heart-to-heart conversation. Consequently, plan a time when you can be alone together and chat about everything and nothing. Ask her open-ended questions about how she spends her days at home or work. You can also ask about her projects and dreams. Allow her to express herself and be a listening and loving ear.

After a memorable weekend like this, she’ll feel like a queen!

 

Seasonal

Skip the diet and celebrate body diversity

Published

22 hours ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

Celebrated on May 6, 2022, International No Diet Day (INDD) is the perfect time to put aside your food inhibitions and celebrate body diversity. Inspired by her own eating disorder and recovery, Mary Evans Young first declared this day in the UK in 1992. Today, INDD is a day to remember that healthy bodies come in all shapes and sizes. Here are a few ways you can observe No Diet Day.

Wear a blue ribbon
Stand in front of your mirror and wear a light blue ribbon to commemorate INDD. As you look at your reflection, take a moment to love and thank your body for everything it does for you.

Experiment with new foods
Engage your curiosity by preparing a new recipe. For example, explore an unfamiliar aisle at the supermarket or pop into the international grocer you always pass by on your walk home.

Indulge at a restaurant
Book a table at a restaurant you’ve never tried before. Pull out all the stops and order every course. Furthermore, look for eateries offering meal specials to observe INDD.


Celebrate your body
Plan an activity that indulges all your senses. For instance, take a hike or hit the dance floor with a troop of good friends. Moreover, find a scenic picnic spot to enjoy refreshments while reading a book or taking in the view.

Lastly, observe International No Diet Day by expressing unconditional love and gratitude to your body. Indulge your senses and celebrate good food and good living.

Seasonal

Mother’s Day: 5 gift ideas for a tight budget

Published

1 day ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

Do you want to express your love for your mom on Mother’s Day but have a limited budget? Here are five gifts your mom will love that won’t break the bank.

1. Kitchen torch. This affordable kitchen accessory is perfect for browning the cheese on French onion soup or the fluffy white peaks on a lemon meringue pie.

2. Novels and non-fiction books. If your mom loves to read, why not gift her the latest bestseller, a timeless classic, or a non-fiction book on something she’s passionate about?

3. Essential oil diffuser bracelet. Your mom can enjoy the benefits of essential oils wherever she goes, be it the relaxing scent of lavender or the refreshing aroma of lemon.


4. Heated slippers. Gifting your mom a pair of microwave-safe slippers will help her relax and unwind after a long day. These slippers will also keep her feet toasty warm in the winter.

5. Plantable greeting card. If your mom enjoys gardening, buy her a greeting card with seeds embedded within the paper. Whenever she likes, she can bury the card and watch your good wishes transform into magnificent flowers.

Remember that when buying a gift for Mother’s Day, it’s the thought that counts!

Seasonal

4 delicious Mother’s Day gift alternatives to chocolate

Published

1 day ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

Chocolate is a standard Mother’s Day gift. However, some moms simply don’t like this sweet treat. Fortunately, there are plenty of other edible gifts that are sure to please.

1. Specialty coffee. Coffee is an excellent source of antioxidants. Prepare a gift box filled with organic or fair-trade varieties and choose whole beans to optimize freshness. You could also include an affordable coffee mill.

2. Seafood. If your mom is a seafood lover, gift her high-end prepared items like pre-cooked shrimp or smoked salmon bites. You could also cook her a delicious feast of mussels, oysters or scallops.

3. Wine and cheese. Pick out an assortment of fine cheeses to pair with charcuterie or a bottle of good wine. If you’re not sure what your mother likes, talk to the staff at your local wine retailer for advice on what’s most popular.


4. Honey and maple syrup. Many local bee-keepers and maple syrup producers offer spectacular products in attractive packaging and pretty gift baskets.

Consumable gifts are perfect for moms that seem to have everything.

Seasonal

3 administrative support jobs

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

Administrative Professionals Week takes place this year from April 24 to 30. This event presents the perfect opportunity to learn more about the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep companies organized and running efficiently. Here’s an overview of three interesting administrative support jobs.

1. Office automation technician
These workers handle a variety of administrative tasks including processing mail, typing documents, training employees, managing communications, and more. This position requires you to be independent and detail-oriented.

2. Medical archivist
These specialists are responsible for processing, analyzing, and releasing medical records, cataloging files for statistical and research purposes, and compiling data from various specialized registers. If you want to become a medical archivist, you must have excellent analytical and organizational skills.

3. Administrative assistant
These professionals take on a range of tasks like answering phone calls, managing agendas, organizing meetings, and preparing documents to ensure the office or business runs smoothly. This job requires you to be resourceful and able to work well with others. In some instances, you may need to be fluent in more than one language.


Without a doubt, the men and women who occupy administrative support positions play an essential role in many businesses. Consequently, you should take this time to highlight their excellent work by offering them a thank-you card or a small gift like a bouquet of flowers, a box of chocolates, or a gift card.

Administrative Professionals Day is celebrated on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. This year, take a moment to recognize the important contributions that administrative professionals make in your life.

Seasonal

How to tell if a company is greenwashing

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 19, 2022

By

Every year, Earth Day provides an opportunity to evaluate the impact of your actions on the environment. One way you can make a difference is to limit your carbon footprint by supporting sustainable companies.

Unfortunately, greenwashing has become more prevalent than ever. This term describes companies that make false claims or overstate the environmental benefits of their services and products. Here are three ways to tell if your favorite brands are greenwashed.

1. Generic language
It may be a red flag if the product you use has packaging covered in vague buzzwords like all-natural, non-toxic, sustainable, and recyclable. Unfortunately, these terms aren’t government regulated and can be used by any company regardless of their environmental practices.

To find out if a product is truly sustainable, check the ingredient list or visit the company’s website to determine if they can back up their claims.


2. Pretty packaging
If a product has attractive packaging, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s greenwashed. However, many greenwashed companies use misleading images or earthy colors like green, brown, and blue on their packaging to seem more eco-friendly than they are.

Don’t be fooled by pretty packaging. Read the label, and look for official seals and certifications like the Green Seal and Non-GMO Project Verified label.

3. Sustainable ranges
Recently, a number of big brands have created green product lines alongside their usual offerings. However, these products often represent only a tiny portion of their overall production. Indeed, many major brands hope these initiatives will appeal to the masses, but the reality is, they haven’t magically become sustainable overnight.

Although some companies are trying to do their part for the environment, it’s important to do your research.

This Earth Day, help protect the planet by finding out which companies are truly sustainable and do your best to support them.

 

