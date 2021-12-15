4 ways to create a hygge home

Hygge (pronounced hue-gah) is a Danish word that expresses a feeling of coziness, comfort, and well-being. It’s a way of life that was created to deal with the cold, dark winters in Denmark. Central to this lifestyle is an inviting home. Here are four ways to bring hygge into your living space.

1. Add soft lighting

Lighting can impact the atmosphere of a room in a big way. Replace bright, overhead fluorescent bulbs with soft side lighting. In addition, include plenty of candles. The flickering flames will create a relaxing ambiance that’s central to the spirit of hygge living.

2. Feature the fireplace

The fireplace is a vital component of Danish culture. Make yours the center of your home. To invoke that hygge feeling, light a fire and gather with your family around its toasty glow. If you don’t have a fireplace, many streaming services have fake fireplace channels that you can display on your television instead.

3. Choose warm colors

Paint your space using warm or neutral colors, such as browns, creams, and whites, and add natural wood furniture to create a serene and peaceful space.

4. Create a cozy seating area

Hyggekrog means cozy nook. It’s the ideal spot to relax with a hot drink and a good book. All you need to create a comfortable seating area is a decent armchair, soft blankets, and fluffy cushions to curl up against.

Hygge is also about togetherness and spending time with family and friends. Be sure to invite your loved ones over to enjoy your hygge home.