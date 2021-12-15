Home
4 ways to create a hygge home
Hygge (pronounced hue-gah) is a Danish word that expresses a feeling of coziness, comfort, and well-being. It’s a way of life that was created to deal with the cold, dark winters in Denmark. Central to this lifestyle is an inviting home. Here are four ways to bring hygge into your living space.
1. Add soft lighting
Lighting can impact the atmosphere of a room in a big way. Replace bright, overhead fluorescent bulbs with soft side lighting. In addition, include plenty of candles. The flickering flames will create a relaxing ambiance that’s central to the spirit of hygge living.
2. Feature the fireplace
The fireplace is a vital component of Danish culture. Make yours the center of your home. To invoke that hygge feeling, light a fire and gather with your family around its toasty glow. If you don’t have a fireplace, many streaming services have fake fireplace channels that you can display on your television instead.
3. Choose warm colors
Paint your space using warm or neutral colors, such as browns, creams, and whites, and add natural wood furniture to create a serene and peaceful space.
4. Create a cozy seating area
Hyggekrog means cozy nook. It’s the ideal spot to relax with a hot drink and a good book. All you need to create a comfortable seating area is a decent armchair, soft blankets, and fluffy cushions to curl up against.
Hygge is also about togetherness and spending time with family and friends. Be sure to invite your loved ones over to enjoy your hygge home.
Home
4 simple upgrades for a healthier home
Your home may be full of hidden chemicals, allergens, mold, bacteria, and viruses. Luckily, there are things you can do to eradicate these harmful pathogens. Here are four simple upgrades for a healthier home:
1. Install a central vacuum
A built-in central vacuum is more powerful and effective than a portable vacuum. This appliance captures and removes dust mites and allergens, resulting in better air quality and fewer allergy symptoms.
2. Add touchless faucets
Swap your standard kitchen and bathroom faucets for motion or voice-activated models. They’re easy to install and can help stop the spread of germs.
3. Choose antimicrobial surfaces
Stainless steel and copper surfaces are naturally antimicrobial. Consider adding these materials to your kitchen sink, countertops, and cabinet hardware. If you don’t like the look of stainless steel, opt for engineered surfaces like quartz, which are less susceptible to pathogens than stone and other porous materials.
4. Change your flooring
Choose low-VOC (volatile organic compound) vinyl flooring or non-toxic laminate flooring for your bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom floors. VOCs are toxic chemicals that are released from various industrial products. These chemicals can irritate your respiratory tract, damage your nervous system, and may cause cancer in humans and animals.
These conversions can go a long way to making you, your family, and your home healthier. For help with these upgrades, contact the appropriate professional for the job.
Home
3 tips to make your home office Zoom ready
As more and more people work from home, video conferencing is increasingly being used to replace in-person meetings. Like it or not, virtual get-togethers allow your colleagues to peek inside your home. Here are three tips to make sure your home office is ready for meetings.
1. Find your light. Lighting is one of the most important factors to consider when setting up for a Zoom meeting. Try to position yourself so that you’re facing a soft, natural source of light. Always avoid backlighting as it’ll shadow your face and obscure your features. It’s also not very flattering.
2. Choose your backdrop. Avoid using virtual backgrounds. Instead, designate a simple but elegant accent wall as your backdrop. Apply color psychology to select paint that boosts your mood and productivity. For example, shades of blue are calming and promote good communication while shades of green are peaceful and easy on the eyes.
3. Get rid of clutter. Keep your space tidy and free of clutter, but not empty or bare. Create the right balance by adding a few tasteful items like a plant and some artwork. Just don’t overdo it, as you don’t want your space to be distracting.
Don’t forget to test your camera angle so that you capture the best view of your space and yourself.
Home
How to make decisions as a couple
It can be hard enough to make decisions on your own, let alone as part of a couple. However, most people in romantic partnerships are faced with making big choices together over the course of their relationship. While it’s normal to have different opinions on things, it’s important to work cooperatively to come up with solutions. Here are some tips to help you make decisions as a couple.
• Listen to their opinion. Always be open to hearing your partner’s perspective. Try to understand their point of view before making a final decision.
• Examine pros and cons. Make an objective list of your options and assess the pros and cons of each. This can help you observe the facts and come to an informed decision together.
• Work as a team. Take time to work through the issue as a unit. Always strive to come to a genuine agreement.
• Focus on a common objective. Setting shared goals can help you and your partner stay on the same page and make mutually beneficial decisions.
• Compromise when necessary. Sometimes you need to give a little in order to maintain harmony in a relationship. If there’s no clear win-win decision, consider coming up with a compromise.
If you’re still having trouble coming to a consensus, consider talking to a psychologist or marriage counselor. A trained professional can help you work through your differences and come together as a team.
Home
Only 2 weeks before Christmas!
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. While you’re not too busy building snowmen, singing carols, or visiting Santa, here are a few tasks to complete.
• If you want a real one, this is the time to buy your tree and bring it home to decorate.
• Wrap your gifts (or have them wrapped at a local shop) and then find a place to hide them.
• Pick up your turkey and any non-perishable menu items for your party.
• Clean each room from top to bottom before you welcome people into your home.
• Create a playlist for the party and prepare a few activities to entertain your guests.
And to get you in the holiday spirit…
Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, take your kids or partner to see a holiday performance or browse the stalls at a local Christmas market.
Home
3 resources to help you restore an old house
If you own a heritage home, you might be interested in restoring it. Here are three resources that can help you with your renovation project and ensure you respect the building’s history.
1. Craftspeople
When it comes to old houses, there are a number of repair and maintenance tasks that require specific tools and training. Look for individuals and companies that specialize in traditional trades, as they’ll have the know-how to assist you with your restoration. Reach out to local guilds to find talented craftspeople in your area.
2. Technical guides
Restoring a historic building is a major undertaking. Fortunately, there are guidebooks available that outline the steps involved and provide recommendations based on the style of your home. They might also give you a better idea about which types of professionals can help with your project.
3. Building inspectors
To ensure your restoration project is up to code and respects local regulations, you’ll need to hire an inspector. The American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) is a great resource to help you find building inspectors that specialize in historic houses.
Finally, be sure to contact your municipality before you get started to find out if you need special permits to restore your heritage home.
Home
Holiday 2021 video game guide: Which gaming console is right for you?
Expect video game consoles to be at the top of many Christmas wish lists this year. Unfortunately, picking the right console for your family can be difficult.
First up is the Nintendo Switch, the best-selling console in the United States since 2018. The Switch can switch between a traditional at-home console played in front of the TV and on-the-go portable gaming. It’s great for frequent travelers and families who share a TV.
Nintendo produces many family-friendly hits, such as Mario Kart, that offer scaling difficulty levels. Families can scale down the difficulty, making games easy for small children to enjoy, while adults will find higher difficulty levels challenging. Since launching in March 2017, Nintendo has sold more than 89 million consoles.
The Sony Playstation 5, launched November 2020, might be the hottest game console this Christmas season and likely into 2022 as well. Sony is known for its “exclusive” video games, such as God of War and The Last of Us, which can only be played on Playstation consoles.
Playstation exclusives are also generally well-regarded for their stories and tough, but fun gameplay. For many hardcore gamers, the Playstation 5 is thus the top choice. Over 11 million Playstation 5s have sold so far, with sales totals hampered by supply shortages.
Meanwhile, Microsoft aims to turn the Xbox into a multipurpose home entertainment system with a friendly UI and plenty of apps, like Netflix. Budget-conscious gamers can subscribe to Microsoft’s Gamepass. For a low monthly subscription fee, gamers can download and play over 100 video games, including many blockbuster hits, like Forza Horizon 4.
Unfortunately, Microsoft has stirred up confusion with its newest consoles. The Xbox Series S costs just $300, but despite being a current-generation console, some argue that it’s underpowered. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X offers great performance but costs $500. Despite the high price tag, this latter model might be a better choice for many gamers.
Wind: 2mph WNW
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 30.36"Hg
UV index: 0
63/45°F
63/37°F