4 ways to create a successful internship program
Managers have a role in ensuring their internships benefit both the student and the company. Here are four tips for creating a successful internship program.
1. Create a job description. Interns often arrive at your company with little to no work experience. Without clear direction and specific guidelines, they may flounder. Define the role, assignments, and expectations before the internship begins.
2. Conduct performance reviews. Performance reviews allow your interns to grow, learn and become more productive during their stay. Provide constructive criticism to let your intern know what they’re doing right or wrong.
3. Find or be a mentor. A mentor provides guidance, motivation, and support to their mentees and can be a tremendous help to inexperienced interns who may not know the internal ropes of the organization. If you don’t have the capacity, designate someone you think may provide your intern with the advice they need.
4. Include interns in social gatherings. Interns feel more invested in your organization and motivated if they’re included in social events. If your company takes part in volunteer activities, invite your interns to take part.
Lastly, get the most out of your intern by keeping them busy with short- and long-term assignments.
How to find a job you’ll love
The saying goes: “if you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life.” If you’re looking for your dream job, here are some tips for setting you in the right direction.
• Identify your passions. Discover your interests by asking yourself the right questions. What websites do you visit when you want to relax? What types of movies or books do you enjoy? When was the last time you put extra effort into something, personally or professionally? Your answers may provide insight into what you love.
• Set salary and money aside. Concentrating too much on salary expectations may mean missing out on jobs you’d love. Pretend you don’t have any financial commitments. What would you do? You may find you’d be willing to work longer hours at reduced pay if you’re in an environment that motivates and engages you.
• Seek advice. Your friends and family know you best. Therefore, ask them for their opinions on your perfect job. They may see qualities in you that you’ve downplayed, like public speaking or cooking. Moreover, meeting with a career counselor can help identify industries or roles you may have overlooked.
• Know your values. If you love being outside in nature, you may not find an office job fulfilling. On the other hand, if you value having free evenings and weekends, then a Monday-to-Friday job may suit your lifestyle best.
Once you’ve identified your preferences, find ways to put them to work. Volunteer, take classes, or earn certifications in those areas. Do some research into companies and job opportunities in your fields of interest.
How volunteering can land you a job
Although education and work experience are essential for landing your first job, volunteering can also give you an advantage over other applicants. Here’s how.
1. It gives you new skills and experience. When you volunteer, you may have to deal directly with clients, suppliers, and board members. You may also have to learn new computer programs or give presentations. You can learn hard and soft skills while volunteering, which you can bring to the table when applying for a paid job.
2. It prepares you for the application process. Most organizations require potential volunteers to fill out an application and participate in an interview. Many will also demand a driver’s license and criminal record check. Going through this process will ensure you know what to expect when applying for a paid gig.
3. It expands your network. When you volunteer, you meet new people and broaden your network of friends and associates. It’s good to save contact information from colleagues, board members, clients, and suppliers. You never know who may be able to help you find a dream job.
4. It can give you references. It’s tough to get references without work experience. However, a non-profit organization or charity reference is just as valid as one from an employer. Use your volunteering references to apply for your next job or post-secondary program.
Make sure you put your volunteering experience on your resume. Include the job title and description, examples of your activities, the skills you learned, and your achievements. Also, explain how your experience relates to your applying job.
Entry-level position: take it or leave it?
It’s rare to get your dream job on the first try. Therefore, if you’re offered an entry-level position, you must ask yourself if it’s a good idea to accept it. Here are some tips to help you decide.
When to accept
It may be worthwhile if the job is related to your area of expertise and allows you to use and develop your skills. The job may let you explore a field you’re interested in and help you obtain a better position in the future. The offer may also be attractive if there’s room for career development within the company.
When to refuse
If you sincerely doubt you’ll enjoy your everyday tasks, the job probably isn’t for you. The same applies if most of your skills and educational achievements don’t apply to the job and won’t contribute to your professional development. Finally, it may be best to refuse the position if the salary is significantly lower than your expectations or if the company has a high turnover rate.
Are you having trouble finding a job that suits you? Consult job hunting resources in your area.
How to welcome a teleworking employee
Telecommuting has become increasingly popular in recent years. It allows companies to recruit qualified talent across the globe. If your company is about to welcome a new telecommuting employee, here’s how to do it.
• Talk about the company. Describe the company’s mission, values, and other information to help employees develop a sense of belonging.
• Present your tools. Familiarize the employee with the tools, software, and online platforms the company uses daily.
• Offer mentoring. Ensure the new employees know they have someone they can lean on and contact if they need help. This will help them feel at ease.
• Introduce the team. Set up a video chat to introduce the entire team. You can reserve extra time for the employee to get to know the colleagues they’ll be working with directly.
• Follow up. Ensure new employees receive feedback from their immediate colleagues in the first few weeks to help them adjust. The recruit should feel free to ask questions without fear of judgment.
Cities work to lure remote tech workers
Some tech workers are ditching San Francisco and other areas with high living costs and relocating to more affordable areas instead. And many cities are rolling out the red carpet, aiming to attract highly skilled workers, along with the knowledge and tax revenues they bring with them.
Many cities offer relocation bonuses and other perks to entice remote workers. Why should you choose Tulsa over Memphis? Well, for one, Tulsa could pay you $10,000 to move. The cities that are most aggressively courting remote workers have suffered contracting or slow-growing populations. By drawing in new workers, cities hope to grow their tax base and attract high-value industries, such as tech and engineering.
Tulsa is running one of the best-known programs, offering remote workers $10,000 grants and free access to co-working spaces. The local government also coordinates with other organizations to host events and to help newcomers feel welcomed. Since 2018, Tulsa Remote has drawn in over 1,200 remote workers.
Tulsa is far from alone. At least 70 cities and regions have set up similar programs. The Northwest Arkansas Council launched a Life Works Here initiative, also providing $10,000 grants. Tuscon, Arizona, provides $1,500 to cover relocation costs, plus other benefits. Meanwhile, Hamilton, Ohio, is offering STEM workers who relocate $10,000 that can be put towards paying off student loans.
Freelancing website UpWork estimates that 22 percent of the American workforce, over 36 million people, will be working remotely by 2025. An Owl Labs study found that 16 percent of companies are already fully remote globally. Even as offices open back up, the Pew Research Center has found that 61 percent of employees continue to work from home simply because they prefer to do so.
3 essential qualities for IT professionals
Whether you already work in information technology (IT) or are just starting your studies, here are three qualities essential to your success.
1. Analytical skills
As an IT employee, you’re often required to solve problems. Consequently, you must enjoy challenging yourself and looking for innovative solutions. You must also be inherently curious to stay updated with the latest technologies in a constantly evolving field.
2. Communication skills
IT specialists must be able to communicate with their colleagues and clients. This means you must be good at conveying your ideas, making yourself understood, and finding the best moments to do so.
3. Organizational skills
If you want to thrive in IT, you must have exceptional organizational skills. Depending on your job, your colleagues may regularly interrupt you and require you to switch gears constantly. Therefore, you must be well organized and able to multi-task to keep up with your workload.
Do you have these qualities? If so, you have everything you need for a long career in this promising field.
