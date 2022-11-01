4 ways to create a successful internship program

Managers have a role in ensuring their internships benefit both the student and the company. Here are four tips for creating a successful internship program.

1. Create a job description. Interns often arrive at your company with little to no work experience. Without clear direction and specific guidelines, they may flounder. Define the role, assignments, and expectations before the internship begins.

2. Conduct performance reviews. Performance reviews allow your interns to grow, learn and become more productive during their stay. Provide constructive criticism to let your intern know what they’re doing right or wrong.

3. Find or be a mentor. A mentor provides guidance, motivation, and support to their mentees and can be a tremendous help to inexperienced interns who may not know the internal ropes of the organization. If you don’t have the capacity, designate someone you think may provide your intern with the advice they need.

4. Include interns in social gatherings. Interns feel more invested in your organization and motivated if they’re included in social events. If your company takes part in volunteer activities, invite your interns to take part.

Lastly, get the most out of your intern by keeping them busy with short- and long-term assignments.