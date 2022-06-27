4 ways to create shade in your yard

Here are four ways to create a cool, shaded area in your yard to help you survive the hot, sun-drenched days of summer.

1. A canopy is an aesthetically pleasing option that provides shade and, depending on the model, can protect from UV rays. Remember to choose a triangular or rectangular canopy that’s light in color to avoid attracting more heat.

2. An umbrella is ideal for creating a shaded area exactly where you want it. Depending on where the sun shines during the day, you can move it around or adjust the angle. Moreover, choose a large enough model that has a stand to meet your needs.

3. A pergola is made of wooden slats or lattice and can be fixed or mobile. It has the advantage of being more durable than a canopy or umbrella. Additionally, you can install curtains or arrange climbing plants for more privacy.

4. Trees add coolness to your yard and are an excellent long-term solution. You can use a temporary shade source until the trees grow to sufficient size.

Contact a landscaping specialist to find the best option for your situation.