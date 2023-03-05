4 ways to empower women entrepreneurs in your community

International Women’s Day is observed annually on March 8. It’s a day to celebrate the achievements of women and help them continue to succeed in the business world. Here are four easy ways to support a female business owner in your community.

1. Buy from them. One of the best ways to empower female entrepreneurs is to buy their products or services. Actively look for women-owned businesses and support them whenever you can.

2. Spread the word. Social media is a powerful tool. Therefore, if you love a product or service from a woman-owned business, tell your friends and post about it on your social networks. You may introduce others to a brand they may not have known otherwise.

3. Write a review. Leaving a review is one of the best ways for businesses to improve and grow. It can also help increase visibility.

4. Donate or invest. Women-led companies often struggle to get the funding they need to survive. You can support them by donating to causes that provide loans and grants to women-owned small businesses and underserved entrepreneurs.

As the economy continues to be uncertain, your support can mean the difference between a woman-owned business staying afloat or sinking.