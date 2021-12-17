4 ways to incorporate a TV into your decor

Whether it’s in your living room, dining room, or bedroom, your TV probably takes up quite a bit of space. Here are four ideas for integrating this device into your decor so it doesn’t interfere with the style and flow of the room where it’s located.

1. Hide it in a piece of furniture. If you don’t want your TV to be the focal point of the room, consider placing it inside a cabinet. This way, you can close the doors when the device isn’t being used.

2. Cover it with a decorative accessory. Install a sliding panel in front of your TV, and decorate it with a painting, picture frames, or a large mirror. Alternatively, you can hang a tapestry in front of your TV and roll it out of the way as needed.

3. Camouflage it with black decor. You can decorate the room your TV is in with black furniture and accessories, or install the device against a black accent wall so it blends in with the decor when it’s turned off.

4. Mount it on the wall. This option allows you to swivel the TV so it’s at the perfect angle for watching, and then press it up against the wall when it’s not in use. Another option is to install the TV in an alcove.

If you want a custom solution to seamlessly incorporate your TV into a room’s decor, reach out to a local interior designer.