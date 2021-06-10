4 ways to liven up your backyard

Do you want to upgrade your backyard this summer? If so, here are a few ideas that may inspire you to transform your outdoor space into a family-friendly oasis.

1. Install a play structure

Purchase and install a play structure for your kids to climb, swing, and slide on. If you’re a skilled DIYer, you can also build your own tire or rope swing. Just make sure everything’s safe.

2. Put in a swimming pool

Both in-ground and above-ground pools are great for the whole family. They provide hours of fun for the kids, and adults can enjoy a refreshing dip or workout.

3. Build a treehouse

It doesn’t need to be big or elaborate for your kids to enjoy having their own treehouse. Just make sure it’s safe, stable, and weatherproof.

4. Create an outdoor theater

All you need is a TV or a projector and a large sheet to have a movie night under the stars. If you have a large backyard, you can add a few speakers to improve the sound quality. You can also layout cushions and blankets to create a cozy atmosphere.

To find the materials you need for your backyard project, visit the stores in your area.