4 ways to make your lighting more energy efficient

Do you want to lower your electricity bill while also doing your part to protect the planet? If so, here are four bright ideas to help make lighting your home more energy-efficient.

1. Buy the right bulbs

It’s best to favor LED bulbs, which use 70 to 90 percent less energy than incandescent ones. Also, consider the brightness of your lighting. To avoid wasting electricity, opt for bulbs with a lumen (LM) rating that suits your needs. For example, watching TV doesn’t require as bright a light as completing a puzzle.

2. Avoid using lights unnecessarily

Turn off lights when you leave a room and put your outdoor lights on a timer, so they shut off when you go to bed. You should also take steps to maximize the natural light in your home. Additionally, avoid connecting multiple fixtures to the same switch, so you can control how many you turn on at once.

3. Dust your lights regularly

Bulbs and lampshades emit considerably more light if they aren’t coated in a layer of dust. Make cleaning them part of your household chores, so you don’t have to turn on extra lights.

4. Be smart about placement

As much as possible, position lamps in the corners of rooms. This will allow their light to bounce off two walls rather than just one, thereby increasing how much each lamp brightens the space.

Visit the stores in your region to find the right bulbs, lamps, and light fixtures for your home.