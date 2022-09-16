4 ways to store your kitchen knives

You use your kitchen knives every day, so having an efficient place to store them is essential for your kitchen design. Here are four methods for storing kitchen knives.

1. Under-cabinet block. Some knife blocks come with a swivel and attach underneath your cabinets. Additionally, some under-the-cabinet designs are equipped with a fold-away drawer that separates and organizes your knife set.

2. Magnetic wall strips. Storing your knives on a magnetic strip attached to your wall or fridge frees up valuable counter space. Moreover, minimal contact with the blades means your knives will stay sharp.

3. Knife blocks. A knife block allows you to keep your knives close to your workstation for easy access. However, repeatedly inserting and removing them from the block can dull the blades.

4. Drawer docks. Drawer dock products protect and se¬parate your knives, so you can quickly grab what you need. A drawer dock is an excellent solution for young children because it stores sharp knives safely away and out of reach.

Upgrading your kitchen knife storage is easy. Visit your local home renovation outlet and ask about available products.