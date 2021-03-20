4 ways to support people with Down syndrome

In the United States, approximately one in 700 babies is born with Down syndrome, making it the most common chromosomal condition. In honor of World Down Syndrome Day, which is observed every year on March 21, here are four ways you can support people with this genetic condition.

1. Show off your socks

Participate in the Lots of Socks campaign to raise awareness about Down syndrome by wearing psychedelic mismatched socks on March 21. You can also buy a colorful pair from Down Syndrome International, which unveils new designs every year.

2. Advocate for inclusion

Buy from local businesses that employ people with Down syndrome. You can also write to your government representatives to demand legislation that gives people with special needs the resources and self-determination they deserve.

3. Reflect on your words

A person’s worth shouldn’t be measured by their intelligence, so pay attention to how the expressions you use might make someone with an intellectual disability feel. Avoid describing people, ideas, and things as moronic, idiotic, and stupid.

4. Share their stories

People with Down syndrome are breaking down barriers in sports, entertainment, fashion, and communities across the country. To help amplify the voices of self-advocates, share their stories on social media.

To learn more about Down syndrome and how you can advocate for the rights and inclusion of people with this condition, visit worlddownsyndromeday.org.

Did you know?

World Down Syndrome Day is observed on the 21st day of the third month because most cases of Down syndrome are caused by a third copy of chromosome 21.