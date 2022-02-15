4 ways to thank a caregiver in your life

In the United States, National Caregivers Day is celebrated on the third Friday in February. This special occasion, which was founded in 2015 by the Providers Association for Home Health & Hospice Agencies, draws attention to the selfless work caregivers perform across the country.

On February 18, 2022, here are four ways you can thank a caregiver in your life for their commitment and dedication.

1. Write a thank you note. Something as simple as a handwritten card or thank-you note can let the caregiver in your life know how much their hard work means to you.

2. Let them rest. To demonstrate how much you value their help, consider giving your caregiver the day off.

3. Buy them a coffee. Caregivers often work long hours. Therefore, simply buying them a coffee or giving them a gift card to their favorite cafe is a great way to show you care.

4. Donate to a charity in their name. To show your appreciation, think about making a donation to an organization they care about.

In many cases, caregivers are family members who volunteer their time to support their loved ones. Therefore, it’s important that they receive recognition for the indispensable work they do.