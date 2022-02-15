Connect with us

Seasonal

4 ways to thank a caregiver in your life

Published

7 hours ago

on

In the United States, National Caregivers Day is celebrated on the third Friday in February. This special occasion, which was founded in 2015 by the Providers Association for Home Health & Hospice Agencies, draws attention to the selfless work caregivers perform across the country.

On February 18, 2022, here are four ways you can thank a caregiver in your life for their commitment and dedication.

1. Write a thank you note. Something as simple as a handwritten card or thank-you note can let the caregiver in your life know how much their hard work means to you.

2. Let them rest. To demonstrate how much you value their help, consider giving your caregiver the day off.


3. Buy them a coffee. Caregivers often work long hours. Therefore, simply buying them a coffee or giving them a gift card to their favorite cafe is a great way to show you care.

4. Donate to a charity in their name. To show your appreciation, think about making a donation to an organization they care about.

In many cases, caregivers are family members who volunteer their time to support their loved ones. Therefore, it’s important that they receive recognition for the indispensable work they do.

Love found

Published

2 days ago

on

February 13, 2022

By

“I really didn’t know this kind of love existed in the world until my son came into our life.”

That’s what Pete Mercurio told People magazine about his son. “I love this kid more than anything in the world.”

But 21 years ago, Mercurio was in disbelief. His partner, Danny Stewart, couldn’t meet him for dinner and Danny had a really good excuse: He had found a baby, a day-old boy, abandoned and wrapped in a sweatshirt in the subway station.

Mercurio was in for another shock. At a hearing months later, the judge asked Danny if he would like to adopt the infant. Danny said yes. Mercurio (later) said no. They weren’t prepared to be parents, living in a 400-square-foot New York apartment. Mercurio was a graphic designer, Stewart a social worker. They were young. They had college debt. This wasn’t the plan.


Stewart was adamant. It was a gift, he said. This was their only chance to be parents and he was not about to pass it up. Mercurio agreed to visit the child in foster care. Then, the baby reached up and gripped his finger and a streak of warmth passed through Mercurio. He knew he was a dad, and the two rose to the occasion of love found.

And that’s how the baby, Kevin, came into their lives. Their families pitched in to buy baby stuff. Their small apartment became a nursery, and the men became Papa and Daddy. All these years, they thrived through diapers, vacations, school plays, and sports.

Today, Kevin is a 21-year-old college student majoring in math and computer science. He’s a joyful marathon runner and a lot taller than his fathers.

Read more about their extraordinary journey in Mercurio’s book, Our Subway Baby, which is, he says, a love letter to his son.

The love of the beloved

Published

4 days ago

on

February 11, 2022

By

Young love, romantic love, hopeless love, love unrequited, love betrayed — all the big ideas of love can be found in the plays and sonnets of the Bard, William Shakespeare, who started writing for the stage in 1590 and is still considered the founder of literature in the English-speaking world.

His words revealed sentiments so obvious that they are still quoted today.

If someone is far too open about their broken heart, you say he wears his heart on his sleeve (Othello). Jealousy is Shakespeare’s green-eyed monster. And there are dozens of other phrases that fit into modern English just as they fit 400 years ago.

Some of Shakespeare’s most famous lines are all about love, fit for Valentine’s Day cards — where they often appear.


Here are a few:

“Love comforteth like sunshine after rain.”
– Venus and Adonis, line 799

“I do love nothing in the world so well as you—is not that strange?”
– Much Ado About Nothing.

“My bounty is as boundless as the sea,
My love as deep. The more I give to thee,
The more I have, for both are infinite.”
– Romeo and Juliet,

“A heaven on earth I have won by wooing thee.”
– All’s Well That Ends Well

“When you depart from me, sorrow abides and happiness takes his leave.”
– Much Ado About Nothing

4 unique ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Published

5 days ago

on

February 10, 2022

By

Do you want your sweetheart to have an unforgettable Valentine’s Day? If you’d like to plan a memorable experience, here are four unique ideas to consider.

1. Rock climbing
Get your valentine’s blood racing by taking them rock climbing. This activity requires trust and communication, so it can be the perfect way to bond. Follow up with a smoothie or casual lunch.

2. Roller or ice skating
Enjoy gliding along with hand in hand at your local ice or roller rink. Some places allow you to rent skates if you don’t have your own. Consider finishing your date with an ice cream sundae or a cup of hot cocoa.

3. Axe throwing
Awaken your sweetheart’s inner lumberjack by taking them axe throwing. Learn different techniques from a coach and set high scores while having fun together.


4. Simulation experience
Do you dream of flying a plane or driving a race car? Are you and your valentine adrenaline junkies? If so, you may want to book a ride in a simulation machine. You can experience what it’s like to fly a plane or drive a car in a Formula 1 race.

To find a unique activity for Valentine’s Day, look into the options available in your area.

Football facts trivia quiz

Published

5 days ago

on

February 10, 2022

By

Are you a football fan? To get you amped up for the big game on Sunday, test your knowledge by answering these 10 Super Bowl trivia questions. Good luck!

1. Which team holds the record for four consecutive Super Bowl appearances?

a) Buffalo Bills
b) Miami Dolphins
c) Minnesota Vikings

2. Which of these teams has never won two Super Bowls in a row?


a) Dallas Cowboys
b) New York Giants
c) New England Patriots

3. Which team scored a record of eight touchdowns in a single Super Bowl?

a) San Francisco 49ers
b) New York Jets
c) Pittsburgh Steelers

4. What was the highest point difference between two teams in a Super Bowl?

a) 22 points
b) 31 points
c) 45 points

5. Who is the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl?

a) Ben Roethlisberger
b) Gale Gilbert
c) Tom Brady

6. Which player holds the record for most career Super Bowl receptions?

a) James White
b) Jerry Rice
c) Mushin Muhammad

7. Which of these players made a record of three interceptions in a single Super Bowl?

a) Chuck Howley
b) Darrien Gordon
c) Rod Martin

8. Who played in the Super Bowl with the same team as a player and then as a coach?

a) Doug Pederson
b) Gary Kubiak
c) Tom Flores

9. The Seattle Seahawks registered the fastest-ever score in Super Bowl history. How many seconds into the first play of the game did it take them to score?

a) 12 seconds
b) 48 seconds
c) 1.21 minutes

10. Which of these teams received the most penalties ever in a single Super Bowl game?

a) Denver Broncos
b) Dallas Cowboys
c) Miami Dolphins

——————
Answers:
1.-a), 2.-b), 3.-a), 4.-c), 5.-a), 6.-b), 7.-c), 8.-b), 9.-a), 10.-b)
——————

The love for animals

Published

6 days ago

on

February 9, 2022

By

Cats and dogs have been remembered throughout history for their love, acts of courage, and just for their extraordinary acts.

Here are a few of the countless extraordinary animal stories:

Eclipse: To this day, Eclipse is a bus-riding dog in Seattle. She just wants to go to the dog park. Her companion, Jeff Young, wants her to go and he wants to take her, but if he’s too slow, Eclipse gets on the bus herself. The bus drivers know her. The passengers know her. The labrador/mastiff mix knows just how many times the bus stops before it gets to the dog park and she sits patiently on any available seat while waiting. It works out well for everyone. Eclipse currently has 100,000 followers on Facebook.

Catpoker88: An member of the quirky website Bored Panda claims her cat likes YouTube videos, but not just that. He can open her tablet and he can tap icons. The cat, who remains nameless, is known for randomly ordering things. He has ordered ugly ties. He tried to order a water fountain, a box of noodles, and a tire. One-click purchasing has been disabled from the tablet.


Room 8: In 1952, a thin striped cat walked into room eight at Elysian Heights Elementary School in Echo Park, California, and stayed all winter, earning the sobriquet Room 8. When the school closed for the summer, Room 8 disappeared. But, the next year, Room 8 rejoined the classroom. He did that for the next 16 years. He was so famous that when he died in 1968, the Los Angeles Times published a three-column obituary.

Boji: A stray dog named Boji likes public transportation in Istanbul, Turkey. He uses the metro, the tram line, and even the railway. He’s polite. He waits for passengers to disembark before entering the train. He takes a seat if there is one. Last year, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality made sure he was fully vaccinated and sterilized, then attached a tracker to see where the canine traveler goes. Turns out he goes everywhere. He travels around 29 stops per day for a distance of about 30 kilometers. He prefers the M4 metro line.

How to plan a hassle-free Valentine’s Day meal

Published

6 days ago

on

February 9, 2022

By

Do you and your sweetheart want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic dinner? If so, consider keeping things simple by choosing one of the following options.

• Cater the meal. If you hire a caterer for Valentine’s Day, you can enjoy a decadent, freshly prepared dinner without having to leave the comfort of your own home.

• Go to a restaurant. Take a break from cooking by enjoying your Valentine’s Day dinner at a restaurant. If you prefer not to go out, order a meal for pick up or delivery instead.

• Order a meal kit. You can choose a ready-made meal that simply needs to be reheated or have fun cooking a recipe that comes in a kit.



Since other couples will likely have the same idea as you, make sure you reserve your table or order your meal in advance.

