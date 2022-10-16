Home
4 weekend reno projects
Fall is an excellent time to make your home more inviting before the cold season. Here are four-weekend reno ideas to try.
Upgrade your front door
Give your entrance a fresh coat of paint. Be bold and use a new color. Fall is also an excellent time to replace dated knobs and ensure your locks are frost ready.
Replace a water faucet or showerhead
Often overlooked in day-to-day living, a new faucet or showerhead can breathe life into your kitchen or bathroom. Explore options like a detachable or rainfall showerhead and look for water-efficient models to reduce consumption.
Spruce up your “drop zone”
Make your foyer space more efficient before the hat-and-mitts season is in full swing. Install cubbies with individual baskets and assign each family member a designated catch-all space for their keys, gloves, and bags.
Create an accent wall
Transform a wall with a pop of color or dramatic print. You can also apply beadboard or shiplap for a fun new texture. If you’re painting or wallpapering, add a putty knife and surfacing compound to your shopping list so you can repair any knicks and dents before making cosmetic upgrades.
Not sure where to start? Browse your local home improvement store for inspiration.
The pros and cons of heated driveways
Are you tired of cleaning the snow off your driveway every winter? If so, you may want to consider investing in a heated driveway. Here are a few pros and cons to help you make your decision.
Advantages
The best thing about heated driveways is you can quickly melt all the snow and ice in front of your home with the push of a button. You don’t have to worry about injuring yourself, shoveling, or paying someone to plow your driveway.
Additionally, you don’t have to use de-icing salts. These salts contain sodium chloride, which can deteriorate concrete, damage your vehicle’s undercarriage and kill the landscaping near the driveway’s edge.
Disadvantages
One of the only drawbacks of heated driveways is that they can be expensive to install and use. For instance, installation can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000. Moreover, running a heated driveway over the winter can add a couple of hundred dollars to your monthly heating bill.
If you’re interested in taking the plunge and installing a heated driveway on your property, have it professionally installed to ensure years of worry-free operation.
How to create a multifunctional room
Many people live in their homes and work, play, and entertain there too. Consequently, rooms have become increasingly common for several different purposes. Here are some ideas for creating a multifunctional room in your home.
Assess the space
The first step is to evaluate the room’s characteristics. You must consider elements like ceiling height and the number of doors and windows. These factors will help you decide what’s possible and how to achieve the best results.
Determine the function
Next, consider what purposes you want the room to serve. If a living-guest room is what you’re after, you must determine what kind of bed it will have. If space is limited, a daybed or Murphy bed would be best. However, consider a sofa bed or futon if you have more space.
Furthermore, working from home has become increasingly popular in recent years. Therefore, many people want to create home offices. If you want to create a functional workspace, you can easily purchase sliding panels to partition off just about any size room.
Moreover, other hybrid room possibilities include a living room-gym or a laundry room that doubles as an office. Use your imagination to come up with what would work for you.
Visit your local hardware store to find unique ways to convert your space.
Pet-friendly décor ideas
Home décor can be challenging if you don’t want to compromise your pet’s happiness and comfort. Here are a few ways to let your furry housemate live their best life while creating a space that’s easy on the eyes.
Custom-built pet spaces
Build pet spaces into your home to replace unattractive, utilitarian store-bought pieces. For example, you can build a sleeping nook for your dog and keep the crate for car journeys. You could also take the unsightly cat tree out of your front window and build a window seat or a series of cute climbing shelves instead.
Feeding drawers
Keep your pet’s feeding area tidy and clean by installing a sideboard with a floor-level food drawer. The drawer can be designed with cut-outs to help hold bowls in place and easily remove them for cleaning. Accompanying cupboards will allow you to keep food, extra dishes, and other pet accessories within reach.
Pet-loving fabrics
Look for fabrics that are durable and easy to clean. Don’t be afraid to use attractive outdoor upholstery in your living room. Additionally, performance fabrics are available in various colors and textures. Consider taking a design cue from your pet and choosing a color scheme that complements its fur.
An interior designer can help you strike the perfect balance between beauty and comfort in your home.
Garden cleanup time: Do it now
Warm fall weather encourages many of us to delay putting our gardens to bed, but late September and all of October are the best times to do it.
Some tomato lovers leave their plants in the ground, hoping their green tomatoes will ripen. It’s time to give it up. The same is true for peppers and cucumbers, and other garden favorites.
Pull the spent vegetables and annuals and put them in the composter. Take good-sized green tomatoes off the branches. Put them in brown paper bags or a box. Check regularly for mold or rot.
Over days or weeks, they will ripen.
You can leave healthy perennials standing. They can trap insulating snow and provide a bit of winter interest. But if any plants show signs of disease, pull them now.
Water everything. Trees, shrubs, and perennials could use a good soak. The same is true of grass if you’re allowed to water it right now in your community. Most plants survive winter better if they go into the season with well-watered roots. Water them again in October or November.
Empty your containers. Ceramic, terra cotta, concrete, and clay containers can shatter if left outside during the winter. Clean them and stack them in the garage.
You’ll breathe a sigh of relief in spring if you clean up your yard tools now. Wash dirt off the hoe, shovel, cultivator, and tiller blades. Put a film of oil on them to prevent rust.
Spread fertilizer on your grass in September or October.
Rake your lawn as needed. If you have a thin layer of leaves, simply chop them up with your lawn mower. But if you have lots of leaves, rake, bag, and save the leaves to use as mulch once the soil freezes.
A thick layer of leaves can cause snow mold, damaging grass if left on the grass. So keep up with your raking, experts advise.
Fire Prevention Week: Oct. 9 – 15: Save your home and pet with stove safety knobs
A dog that is big enough to steal the last piece of pizza off a counter is also big enough to turn on a stove.
Touch controls and knobs can inadvertently be activated by curious pets. That’s exactly what happened recently in Kansas City, Missouri. According to DogTime.com, the homeowners left a pan with grease in it on the stove the night before. Their two dogs stood on their back legs to take a look. One of the dog’s paws activated a touchscreen button for the stove. In short order, the kitchen filled with smoke, and a full fire began. Both pets and humans got out safely.
It isn’t as rare as it may seem. According to the National Fire Protection Association, pets accidentally start nearly 1,000 home fires yearly.
There are several safety devices for pet and child-proofing stoves, including stove knob covers and clips. You can also buy knobs that must be squeezed from both sides to turn on. Touchscreen devices have lockouts that can prevent accidental activation.
Cats are also to blame for incidents of house fires. In Seoul, South Korea, fire officials report that cats alone were responsible for 107 fires from January 2019 to November 2021. The culprit again was paws on the stove or hot plate controls.
Sadly, every year 40,000 pets die in home fires. To save your pet and home, install safety knobs and keep flammable papers and substances away from the stove.
4 household items you didn’t know were fire hazards
House fires affect thousands of families every year. Therefore, it’s essential to eliminate potential hazards in your home to keep you and your family safe. This year, Fire Prevention Week takes place from October 9 to 15, and the occasion is an ideal time to brush up on your fire safety knowledge. Here are four things in your home you might not know are flammable.
1. Oranges contain a naturally occurring and a flammable chemical called limonene. This substance is present in many cleaning products because it has a fresh scent and potent degreasing properties. Consequently, you should avoid spritzing limonene-based cleaning products near fire sources like your stovetop.
2. Hand sanitizer has become a household staple in recent years. However, it contains ethanol, which is a flammable ingredient. Although small amounts of hand sanitizer don’t pose a fire hazard, it’s important to store and use it safely to minimize the risk.
3. Nail polish remover is made with flammable chemicals like acetone and nitrocellulose. Therefore, you should always thoroughly wash your hands after using nail polish remover. Ensure the container is tightly sealed and stored in a cool, dry place when you put it away.
4. 9-Volt batteries have the potential to start a fire. If these types of batteries touch metal, they can spark and ignite. It’s best to store batteries in their original packaging or keep the tips covered with tape.
Fire safety starts with knowing the facts. Protect your family by learning about common hazards and taking steps to minimize them.
100 years of fire prevention
This year marks the centennial anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. A campaign teaching children and adults how to avoid fires and stay safe if one occurs was first launched by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in 1922.
