4 weeks before Christmas: Arrangements are underway

There’s still a month left until Christmas, but it’s a good idea to stay on top of your to-do list. This will help you reduce your stress in the weeks to come. Here are a few things to get out of the way.

• Purchase as many gifts as possible to avoid crowds and popular items going out of stock

• Pick up any additional decorations you need to round out your collection or suit your party’s theme

• Decorate your home, including putting together an artificial tree or a miniature Christmas village

• Set up lights and other outdoor ornaments before the weather gets too cold

• Help your children write their letters to Santa Claus

• Write and mail your holiday cards, although you can send out virtual cards later

• Cook any dishes that can be frozen such as cheese logs and cookies

• Sort through clothing, toys, and other items that you can donate to charity