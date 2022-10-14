4 wildly interesting plants

Nature is full of surprises. Like animals and weather phenomena, plants can be awe-inspiring. Here are four unique and unusual plants.

1. Arum titan

Amorphophallus titanum is the largest flower on the planet. It’s native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra and can grow up to 10 feet tall. It blooms for only three days and gives off a strong scent of rotting meat to attract pollinating insects.

2. Nepenthes lowii

Nepenthes lowii is a carnivorous plant from Borneo that has developed an ingenious way to feed. Rather than capturing insects and digesting them, the plant’s pitcher-shaped leaves secrete a sweet substance that attracts small rodents. This substance has laxative properties and allows the plant to feed on animal droppings.

3. Hydnora Africana

Hydnora africana, also known as jakkalskos, is a brownish-beige, mushroom-like African plant with a large mouth that opens at the top. It grows underground and dissolves other plants’ roots to extract nutrients from the soil. It also secretes an unpleasant smell to attract pollinators. It traps these insects inside its mouth until they release their pollen before letting them go.

4. Rainbow eucalyptus

The rainbow eucalyptus, or eucalyptus deglupta, is a tree native to the Philippines with a distinct multi-colored trunk. It can reach a height of 230 feet and regularly sheds its bark to reveal stunning colors, like pale green, blue, purple, orange and brown.

Do you know of any other surprising plants and trees?