4 winter storage mistakes to avoid

If you have a vintage ride or seasonal vehicle that you need to store for the winter, here are four mistakes you should make sure to avoid.

1. Storing your vehicle in an unsuitable location

If you want to keep your car in good condition over the winter, you can’t store it just anywhere. Leaving your vehicle on the dirt or grass, for example, creates a lot of humidity, which can cause your car to rust. The best place to store your ride is in a dry, temperate, well-ventilated area such as a garage.

2. Storing your vehicle with an empty tank

To prevent condensation and rust from forming inside your fuel tank, make sure to keep it at least three-quarters full. You may also want to consider adding a fuel stabilizer to make it easier to start the engine in spring.

3. Storing your vehicle while it’s still dirty

Deep clean your vehicle inside and out before storing it for the winter. Loose wrappers and crumbs on the inside of your car can attract pests, while water stains, bird droppings, and dirt on the outside of your car can damage the paint.

4. Storing your vehicle without notifying your insurer

Remember to inform your insurance company that you’ll be putting your car into storage. You can often switch to a policy with a lower premium that still covers your vehicle for things such as theft and vandalism.

Taking the necessary precautions will ensure your vehicle stays in tip-top shape when you’re ready to hit the road again.