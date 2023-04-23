Job Market
4 workplace personality types and how to motivate them
A positive workplace culture celebrates the unique strengths of each team member. Here are four basic workplace personalities and how to recognize and motivate them.
1. Amiable
The amiable colleague prefers harmony over conflict. Their friendly nature creates a sense of emotional safety. They may become passive-aggressive when a dispute arises, so achieving a resolution can be challenging. Kindness and empathy are essential to motivating your amiable colleague. When they feel safe to express their opinions freely, you may gain valuable insight into the needs of your entire staff.
2. Analytical
The analytical worker is orderly and approaches tasks with a well-formulated plan. They work well alone and have a keen attention to detail. They’re often prone to indecisiveness and can be overcritical of others. The analytical colleague delivers results when presented with a specific problem and given time to think through a solution.
3. Driver
The driver is an energetic leader. They’re an asset because they get the job done and quickly move on to the next task. Their keen focus sometimes seems to lack empathy, which can demotivate other colleagues. The driver needs little external motivation, but your productivity may improve when they’re reminded of the value their coworkers bring to the table.
4. Expressive
The expressive worker is quick-witted, generating excitement and enthusiasm within the organization or with clients and investors. A lack of organization or follow-through may offset their creativity and sociability, so they’re best balanced with more results-driven personalities. To harness their superpower, mirror their enthusiasm, and engage their interest in your business goals.
Talk to an HR consultant to learn more about motivating your team.
Do you have what it takes to become an arborist?
If you enjoy an active lifestyle, love being outdoors, and care about the natural environment, you may be suited to becoming an arborist. These tree experts work for private landscaping companies or agencies that manage public green spaces and forests.
Duties of an arborist
As an arborist, you might research local soil and climate to identify which trees best suit the conditions. You may also inspect and treat trees and soil for disease, parasites, and unhealthy growth patterns. Moreover, being called upon to remove diseased or fallen trees is common.
Work conditions
Arborists work with hand tools and heavy machinery, sometimes providing emergency services after a storm or if a tree poses a safety risk. Other aspects of the work include consulting with clients, keeping paperwork up to date, processing lab samples, and conducting research. To be successful and satisfied in this multi-faceted career, you must be physically strong, good with your hands, comfortable with heights, and able to work well on a team.
Education and training
Arborists typically have a technical diploma that includes training in tree and plant care, risk assessment, heavy machinery operation, and workplace safety standards. If you’re doing coursework towards a career as an arborist, opt for courses in botany, forestry, biology, environmental studies, ecology, horticulture, and soil science.
Consult your local college for suitable courses or training programs.
4 reasons to use a recruiter in your job search
Recruiters help their clients get hired by top companies. Here are some benefits of using one for your next job search.
1. They can save you time. Using a recruiter saves you time on your job search. They can help you determine beforehand whether a job is a good fit for you, so you don’t waste time applying for jobs that don’t suit your skillset.
2. They can help you find more jobs. Recruiters spend a lot of time networking. Therefore, they can point you toward exclusive openings that aren’t advertised or posted online.
3. They can provide expert advice. Recruiters often function as career coaches. They can help you improve your resume and coach you on interviewing techniques. In short, they can help you get noticed and make a good impression on hiring managers.
4. They can increase your visibility. When you apply for a job directly with a company, your application may get buried under hundreds of others. Using a recruiter can improve the reach and visibility of your application because they communicate directly with the hiring managers. The recruiter can also personally recommend you.
Using a recruiter to search for a new job can make the process more satisfying.
3 reasons to become a camp counselor
There are many summer jobs available to students. However, not all of them offer the same benefits. Here are three great reasons to become a summer camp counselor.
1. Develop your leadership skills. Camp counselors must lead activities and sometimes be a friend or parents to various children. They must find the right words for every situation and act appropriately to achieve their daily objectives. This job is perfect if you want to see the direct impact of your actions and discover the qualities of a good leader.
2. Increase your sense of responsibility. Caring for children requires undivided attention, fostering an excellent sense of responsibility. For example, it’s up to you to prevent the children in your care from getting injured or having an allergic reaction.
3. Improve your knowledge. Specialized day camps for hobbies like gymnastics, art, and dance allow you to share your passion through diverse learning experiences with young people. You can also discover your affinity for teaching.
Finally, working at a summer camp provides valuable work experience, mainly because it requires a high level of maturity and excellent organizational skills. It’s also an opportunity to make lasting memories and have fun! Look for job openings in your area.
6 pharmacy professions that don’t involve pharmaceuticals
Depending on the size of the facility, some pharmacies offer services other than selling prescription and over-the-counter drugs. It may enlist people with various skill sets to provide complete customer satisfaction. Here are six professions that may be found in a pharmacy setting unrelated to pharmaceuticals.
1. Cosmetician. Pharmacies with a cosmetics counter hire specialists to advise customers on makeup and skin care. The cosmetician is expected to keep up with the latest product lines and trends. They must also be able to apply makeup if the business offers this service to customers.
2. Photographer. Some pharmacies set aside space for administrative photo services like taking passport photos. These photographers must know the rules and regulations so that the pictures they take are valid.
3. Manager. Every pharmacy needs someone to supervise operations and oversee the various teams. Among their many responsibilities is ensuring the very best customer experience.
4. Cashier. In addition to handling transactions at the cash register, the cashier must greet and serve customers and answer their questions about specific products.
5. Delivery person. Increasingly, pharmacies are offering deliveries, especially for prescriptions. The delivery person is essential for customers with reduced mobility who can’t make the trip to pick up their medication in person.
6. Visual merchandiser. Pharmacies carry thousands of products. Visual merchandisers, sometimes called window dressers, arrange these products in appropriate places to catch the customers’ attention. This work also involves major display shifts in keeping with the changing seasons.
If you have more than one of these talents, you may find that some pharmacies will combine duties to make the most of your abilities. You may work both as a cashier and a photographer, for example. Contact the pharmacies near you to learn about their job openings.
3 benefits of using podcasts in your recruiting strategy
When filling a position within your company, it can be hard to convey what your hiring managers are looking for in a written job posting. Recently, the City of Edmonton began recording short podcasts allowing their hiring manager to inform potential candidates about different roles. Here are a few reasons to try it for your company.
1. Insightful. A podcast is a quick and easy way to digest information about a job without requiring much reading. The hiring manager can give candidates an immediate insight into the position and work culture.
2. Impactful. Unlike text, audio recordings have a high emotional impact. Hearing someone’s voice feels more sincere and honest than a written posting. Consequently, a podcast can instill a sense of trust, encouraging more people to apply.
3. Accessible. Many candidates are busy and may not have the time to read several written job postings. Having information about job openings in podcast form allows people to multi-task and job search on the go.
Finally, podcasts are a cost-effective and engaging way to reach people with unique skill sets who no longer look in traditional places for information.
Business
Improve recruitment and retention with exit interviews
Reviews and testimonials are essential to doing business in the modern world. In today’s competitive labor market, conducting an exit interview is your opportunity to learn more about the worker’s experience within your company and potentially become a more desirable workplace.
Targeted recruitment
An exit interview lets you learn more about the vacated role, which has likely evolved. This knowledge helps you elevate your job ad from a boilerplate to a targeted description of expectations. The more precise your job ad, the better your chance of identifying the most suitable hire.
Enhanced retention
When employees leave, they’re more likely to give candid feedback about their experience on the job. This information can help you make informed adjustments to your corporate culture. It can also help you identify which practices are working. It all adds up to an opportunity to improve conditions for those who remain with you.
Ask a local employment agency or counselor to advise or support your recruitment and retention, from job ads to exit interviews.
