4 workplace personality types and how to motivate them

A positive workplace culture celebrates the unique strengths of each team member. Here are four basic workplace personalities and how to recognize and motivate them.

1. Amiable

The amiable colleague prefers harmony over conflict. Their friendly nature creates a sense of emotional safety. They may become passive-aggressive when a dispute arises, so achieving a resolution can be challenging. Kindness and empathy are essential to motivating your amiable colleague. When they feel safe to express their opinions freely, you may gain valuable insight into the needs of your entire staff.

2. Analytical

The analytical worker is orderly and approaches tasks with a well-formulated plan. They work well alone and have a keen attention to detail. They’re often prone to indecisiveness and can be overcritical of others. The analytical colleague delivers results when presented with a specific problem and given time to think through a solution.

3. Driver

The driver is an energetic leader. They’re an asset because they get the job done and quickly move on to the next task. Their keen focus sometimes seems to lack empathy, which can demotivate other colleagues. The driver needs little external motivation, but your productivity may improve when they’re reminded of the value their coworkers bring to the table.

4. Expressive

The expressive worker is quick-witted, generating excitement and enthusiasm within the organization or with clients and investors. A lack of organization or follow-through may offset their creativity and sociability, so they’re best balanced with more results-driven personalities. To harness their superpower, mirror their enthusiasm, and engage their interest in your business goals.

Talk to an HR consultant to learn more about motivating your team.