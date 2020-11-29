5 accessories for warm winter driving

If you’re tired of sitting in a chilly car, treat yourself to greater comfort this winter. Here are five accessories that will help keep you warm.

1. Remote car starter

Nobody likes getting into a cold car. With a remote car starter, you can safely turn on your car a couple of minutes before leaving so that it’s nice and toasty when you climb in.

2. Heated car seat covers



Heated car seat covers are simple to install and can make winter driving much more pleasant, especially if you have leather or vinyl seats.

3. Heated steering wheel cover

People who don’t like wearing gloves while driving can opt for a heated steering wheel cover instead. This accessory puts a warm, breathable layer between your hands and the wheel. Plus, heated steering wheel covers come in a variety of styles.

4. Leather gloves

A good pair of driving gloves not only keeps your hands warm but also offers protection, flexibility, and grip. Look for quality leather driving gloves with polyester, wool, or cashmere lining.

5. Windshield de-icer

With a windshield de-icer, you can spend less time out in the cold scraping your windshield. De-icer formulas are able to melt away frost, ice, and snow in a matter of seconds, allowing you to make quick work of an otherwise tedious chore.

Finally, make sure to be careful on the road. The last thing you want is to get stuck standing out in the cold waiting for a tow truck.