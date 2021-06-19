5 areas to modernize in your kitchen

Does your kitchen look like it’s from another decade? Unless you’re going for a vintage esthetic, it’s time to bring the space into the 21st century. Here are five ways you can modernize the appearance of your kitchen.

1. Flooring

As a gathering place in your home, the kitchen floor gets a lot of wear. If yours is faded, scratched, or stained, you have two options. Either you can repair it — swap out cracked tiles or sand and varnish hardwood — or replace the entire surface. To help you make a decision that suits your needs and budget, seek advice from a professional.

2. Paint

Whether the colors in your kitchen are outdated or the walls have faded over time, a fresh coat of paint is an affordable way to breathe new life into space. Consider repainting the cabinets as well as the walls. You can easily add a modern flair to your kitchen by choosing a second, bolder color for the island or lower cabinets.

3. Countertops

Even if the material is timeless, years of preparing meals on them can leave kitchen countertops looking a little worse for wear. Replacing them with a pristine surface can instantly change the look of the room. Visit specialized stores in your area to discover the wide range of materials, colors, and textures available.

4. Appliances

The stove top, oven, and range hood, along with the fridge, microwave, and dishwasher, are focal points in a kitchen. If yours are scratched, mismatched, or outdated, consider selling or donating them, so you can invest in newer models. To get the most out of your purchase, be sure to select Energy Star certified appliances or smart devices.

5. Decor

A variety of accessories can be used to transform the look of your kitchen in the blink of an eye. Visit local home decor shops to find curtains, blinds, mirrors, light fixtures, and more to provide the wow effect you want. Smaller items such as island centerpieces and plants can be rotated with the seasons to freshen up space every few months.

From upgrading the sink and faucet to replacing cabinet hardware and installing a new backsplash, there are plenty of ways to modernize your kitchen. For best results, enlist the help of an interior designer.