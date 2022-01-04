5 bathroom storage solutions

Regardless of how large or small, your bathroom is, organization is the key to creating a functional, clutter-free space. Here are a few storage ideas.

1. Baskets

Place wire, wicker, or canvas baskets beneath a floating vanity to maintain an airy feel while benefiting from additional storage. Baskets can also greatly reduce clutter on open shelves.

2. Countertop tray

Control the chaos on your countertop by arranging toiletries on a tray alongside a potted plant, scented candle, or fake bouquet. Keep small items like cotton swabs and hair clips in glass jars.

3. Bar cart

This is a great alternative to adding shelves or cabinets to a bathroom, especially for renters. Opt for a cart on wheels so it can easily be moved out of the way or closer to the shower as needed.

4. Built-ins

Use the empty space in your walls to add shelving that doesn’t eat into the footprint of the room. You can also create small built-ins on the wall above the bathtub or next to the sink for toiletries.

5. Ladder towel rack

By leaning a wood or metal ladder against the wall, you’ll create ample space to hang towels for the whole family rather than take up wall space with several individual towel racks.

To find these and other items for your bathroom, visit the shops in your area.